Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market revenue to cross USD 632 Mn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Further, peptic ulcers cause considerable morbidity and mortality in older people. According to the World Health Organization, the population percentage aged 60 and above is expected to be 13.7% in 2030 and 20.3% in 2050 in the WHO south-east Asia region. Due to declined functional abilities, older people face several health concerns that increase the need to improve access to healthcare services across the region. With the rising number of older people, the demand for primary care services including screening, assessment, and management of clinical and functional comorbidities is increasing.

Invasive H. pylori test segment held 44% of the helicobacter pylori testing market share in 2020. Technological advancements in invasive testing leading to introduction of advanced diagnostic techniques such as PCR and molecular diagnostics is projected to stimulate the segment growth. With the newer technologies, the field of invasive H. pylori diagnosis is also evolving. One of the recent advancements in H. pylori testing include the use of progressive computer technologies comprising artificial intelligence (AI). This is to enhance the quality of the diagnosis, provide precision, and predict disease progression. These technologies have been benchmarked based on factors such as cost, implementation, and preference. Further, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is being widely used to detect H. pylori in gastric biopsies, dental plaque and faeces that will further advance the invasive approach for disease diagnosis, thus augmenting the segment expansion.

The point-of-care (POC) test segment in the helicobacter pylori testing market is predicted to witness 12.3% growth rate through 2027 led by the higher adoption of advanced devices at healthcare facilities. The point-of-care testing (PoCT) has steadily increased over the years driven by changes in healthcare delivery aimed at offering affordable healthcare near to the patient's home. Availability of testing devices allowing ease and accuracy at point-of-care facilities have stimulated the industry growth. These devices are designed to assist clinicians or physicians in the decision-making of disease treatment.

The helicobacter pylori testing market for clinics segment is estimated to reach more than USD 87 million by 2027. Growing number of clinics provides advanced diagnostic services will lead to high preference towards these facilities. Access to quality healthcare at effective cost, easy accessibility and reliability and availability of skilled professionals to foster the segment revenue in the coming years. The growing number of urgent care clinics owing to patient preference for convenience and affordability is increasing the product demand. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding the helicobacter pylori test along with technological advancements is slated to fuel the product acceptance in clinics significantly in the coming years.

China helicobacter pylori testing market accounted for 26% of revenue share in 2020 and will exceed USD 41 million by 2027. The high prevalence of gastric ulcers, gastritis, and gastric cancer coupled with rapidly aging population in the China is driving the demand for H. pylori testing. Poor sanitary conditions and healthcare infrastructure in China is further set to spur the usage of these tests. Similarly, various market players in China have recently introduced sequencing and analysis instruments in order to tackle the increasing complexity of disease diagnosis. Several companies are focusing on involvement of technologies comprising quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) for DNA detection. Owing to these product advancements, the H. pylori testing is being widely adopted to monitor the eradication effectiveness in the country.

Some of the major players operating in the helicobacter pylori testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Avanos Corporate, Biohit Oyj, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cardinal Health, Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Gulf Coast Scientific, and Medline Industries, Inc. These companies adopt strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, new product launches and commercial expansion to bolster their product portfolio and market presence.

Chapter 3 Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million)

3.3 Industry impact factors

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By test type

3.4.2 By method

3.4.3 By end-use

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Reimbursement scenario

3.8 Technology landscape

3.9 Pricing analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.12 PESTEL analysis

