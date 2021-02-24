Helicon One Digital Ltd Add Canadian iGaming Site, TheCasinoHeat.ca, To Their Portfolio

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helicon One Digital Ltd, the marketing company behind UK casino portal, The Slot Buzz, are set to launch their latest gaming site in Canada.

The new website, thecasinoheat.ca, is focused on providing reviews and game guides for Canadian gamblers looking to place bets online.

Reviews of more than 50 casino brands are published on the site with operator and licensing information as well as informative and expert opinion on the games, software and payment services available.

The Casino Heat Canada covers all areas of the online casino lifestyle, including how to play guides for both new and seasoned table game players. These cover both basic game rules as well as strategies to maximise the chances of winning in games like Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat.

The website also features an extensive slots section with reviews and how to play guides for classic games like Starburst, Mega Moolah and Game of Thrones as well as new releases from hot game studios like Big Time Gaming.

The writing team at Helicon One Digital once again showcase their expert knowledge in this area of casino gambling to provide unrivalled insight into the features, Return to Player and Volatility of these popular games.

The ethos of The Casino Heat Canada is to list only trusted, safe and legal brands, most of which are regulated in the European jurisdictions of Malta and Gibraltar.

Recent figures estimate the Canadian online gambling market to be worth $30 billion annually.

This week a Private Members Bill legalising single event sports betting received its second reading in the Canadian House of Commons. It is a further step towards a fully regulated Canadian online gambling market in which The Casino Heat will be a primary source of information for those seeking a fair, safe and secure gambling experience.

About Helicon One Digital Ltd

Helicon One Digital is a London lead generation and content marketing business with specialism in organic search. Our network of affiliate websites in igaming, finance and retail help customers to find the right product and brand to suit their needs with a laser focus on user intent. Our SEO team provide services to UK and European businesses who want to rank on the big search engines, including Google, Bing and Yahoo, using sophisticated search marketing techniques.

