Helicopter Blades Market Worth Over $685M by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The helicopter blades market is anticipated to hike from USD $545 million in 2018 to around USD $685 million by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. The rising helicopter demand from the transportation and tourism industry will drive the market size over the forecast period.

Main rotor blade will account for a significant revenue share in the helicopter blades market. This can be credited to the requirement for these blades for lifting and balancing the entire weight of the helicopter.

Increasing rotorcraft demand for operation in remote areas will escalate the helicopter blades market share. Rotorcrafts have the ability to travel laterally and backward, along with vertical landing and takeoff operation. Rising offshore crude oil exploration projects will increase the helicopter demand, thereby driving the industry size.

Ongoing advancements in fabrication technology, including 3D printing and rapid prototyping to reduce the overall manufacturing cost, will support the helicopter blades market growth. The advantages offered by this technology, including rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing techniques, further accentuates the market demand. Most manufacturers are also opting for lower weight materials, including composites and aluminum, for enhancing blade durability.

The military segment will showcase significant growth in the helicopter blades market share over the projected timeframe. This can be attributed to the rising military budget globally. Major economies are increasing their military spending every year to procure advanced new aircraft and helicopters for enhancing their national combat forces.

The main rotor blade will account for a significant revenue share in the helicopter blades market. This can be credited to the requirement of these blades lifting and balancing the entire weight of the helicopter. The usage of ultrasonic profiling for producing sectioned and shaped blades with a focus on improving aerodynamics and flight performance further accentuates the segment share. The advent of five-blade rotor systems for helicopters with a focus on improving helicopter vibrations and harshness, along with improving overall flight performance, are expected to further boost the market size.

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic will account for a considerable volume share in the helicopter blades market. This can be attributed to the benefits offered by the material, including higher stiffness, lower weight and superior strength to weight ratio. Industry players are continuously adopting the material across their products to minimize the cost and improve their operational margins.

OEMs accounted for the majority share in the helicopter blades industry size. This can be credited to the increasing helicopter production globally. Industry participants are continuously engaged in long-term agreements and partnerships with manufacturers for maintaining a continuous supply of blades for catering to the rising helicopter demand.

A few of the major helicopter blades market participants include Airbus S.A.S., Van Horn Aviation, LLC, Bell Helicopter Textron, Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Industry players are continuously investing in R&D for developing advanced blades for improving their market share.

