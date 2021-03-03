Helicopter Market Revenue to Cross $39B by 2027; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the helicopter market, which estimates the market valuation for helicopters will cross US $39 billion by 2027. Rising demand for recreational activities across the globe is likely to drive industry growth. An increase in the demand for travel and tourism has led to a significant increase in the demand for helicopters in the global market.

Helicopter Market size is set to exceed USD 39 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The helicopter industry is facing several difficulties due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. The industry has witnessed a steady decline in the sales of helicopters, owing to the restrictions imposed by various governments on trade activities. However, the market size is anticipated to witness substantial growth by 2021 owing to the economic revival and the containment of the virus.

Request for a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4576

The engine segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast timeline. The growth can be attributed to the necessity of these components in the helicopters and increasing investments in R&D by various industry players. For instance, in June 2019, Safran Helicopter Engines accomplished European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification for the Airbus H160 twin-engine helicopter of the Arrano turboshaft.

The Asia Pacific helicopter market is expected to witness a sizable growth during the forecast timeline owing to the rapid increase in government spending on the public, private, and defense sectors. Changing government regulations toward existing aviation policies will propel the demand for helicopters. For instance, in 2017, China represented approximately 60 favored policies in the general aviation segment, claiming to meet the prerequisite for private flights, short-term aviation, search & rescue, and entertainment.

The players active in the helicopter market are Vietnam Helicopter Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Babcock International Group PLC, Robinson Helicopter Company, Boeing, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Airbus Helicopters SAS, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Bell Helicopter, Md Helicopters, and Universal Helicopters. These players focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations to enhance the market revenues and attain a maximum market share.

Some major findings in the helicopters market report include:

Growing importance on the integration of progressive technologies including IoT, sensors, and automated control systems into the helicopters is driving the market size growth.

Commercial helicopters will witness a significant growth rate due to their adoption in transportation and offshore helicopter services, accelerating the market size.

The presence of several leading market players coupled with the increasing adoption of these helicopters in recreational activities is augmenting the helicopter market share in Europe and North America .

and . Key players operating in the leisure boat market include Airbus Helicopter SAS, Bell helicopters, Md Helicopters, Universal Helicopters, Boeing, Vietnam Helicopter Corporation, and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Major strategies adopted by the market players include strategic partnerships with other industry players to enhance their market share.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4576

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Helicopter Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

3.3.1 Global outlook

3.3.2 Regional impact

3.3.2.1 North America

3.3.2.2 Europe

3.3.2.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4 Latin America

3.3.2.5 MEA

3.3.3 Impact on industry value chain

3.3.3.1 Manufacturing

3.3.3.2 Research & development

3.3.3.3 Supply

3.3.3.4 Marketing

3.3.4 Competitive landscape

3.3.4.1 Strategy

3.3.4.2 Distribution network

3.3.4.3 Business growth

3.4 Market Evolution

3.5 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6.1 Hybrid electric propulsion

3.6.2 Autonomous flight technology

3.6.3 Electronic flight Instrument (EFI)

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.7.1 North America

3.7.1.1 ISO 9001:2015 with Design

3.7.1.2 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Transportation

3.7.1.3 Title 14, Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR)

3.7.1.3.1 Section 25.571-Damage-tolerance and fatigue evaluation of structure

3.7.1.3.2 Section 25.903-Engines

3.7.1.3.3 Section 25.905-Propellers

3.7.1.3.4 Section 27.653 Pressure venting and drainage of rotor blades:

3.7.1.3.5 Section 27.659 Mass balance:

3.7.1.3.6 Section 27.661 Rotor blade clearance:

3.7.2 Europe

3.7.2.1 European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

3.7.2.2 CS-27 - Easy Access Rules for Small Rotorcraft

3.7.2.2.1 CS-27.33 - Main rotor speed and pitch limits

3.7.2.2.2 CS 27.653 Pressure venting and drainage of rotor blades

3.7.2.2.3 CS 27.659 Mass balance

3.7.2.2.4 CS 27.661 Rotor blade clearance

3.7.2.2.5 CS 29.691 Autorotation control mechanism

3.7.2.2.6 CS 27.723 Shock absorption tests

3.7.3 Asia Pacific

3.7.3.1 Director General of Civil Aviation

3.7.4 Latin America

3.7.5 MEA

3.7.5.1 General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)

3.7.5.2 CAR OPS 3 Sub Part M Helicopter Maintenance

3.7.5.3 CAR Part VIII Sub Part 8 Search & Rescue Service Regulations

3.7.5.3.1 General Requirements

3.7.5.4 CAR-OPS 3 Operational regulations (Commercial & Private Air Transportation)

3.7.5.4.1 Operating requirements

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Growing demand for helicopter fleet upgradation across the globe

3.8.1.2 Rising penetration of helicopters for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in North America and Europe

3.8.1.3 Increasing government initiatives to enhance indigenous manufacturing capabilities in Asia Pacific

3.8.1.4 Steadily increasing military sector spending in Asia Pacific and Latin America

3.8.1.5 Supportive government regulations for defense sector

3.8.1.6 Proliferation of helicopters in commercial aviation across MEA

3.8.2 Industry Pitfalls

3.8.2.1 High operational cost of helicopter

3.8.2.2 Limited short-range transportation

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.10.1 Supplier power

3.10.2 Buyer power

3.10.3 Threat of new entrants

3.10.4 Threat of substitutes

3.10.5 Internal rivalry

3.11 PESTEL Analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

global-helicopter-market-size.jpg

Global Helicopter Market Size worth over $39 Bn by 2027

Helicopter Market size is set to exceed USD 39 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Related Links

Helicopter Blades Market

Helideck Monitoring System Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.