Helicopter Market Size to Reach USD 68.36 Billion by 2026; Huge Demand for Lightweight Helicopters to Propel Growth

PUNE, India, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Helicopter Market size is projected to reach USD 68.36 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period. However, the market was valued at USD 48.19 Billion in 2018. Fortune Business Insights, in a published report, titled, "Global Helicopter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Civil & Commercial and Military), By Application (Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Corporate Services, Search and Rescue Operation, Oil and Gas, Defense, Homeland Security, Others), By System (Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, and Cabin Interiors), By Weight (Light Weight, Medium Weight, and Heavy Weight), Point of Sale (OEM and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast 2018-2026" provided this information. As per the report, increasing usage of lightweight helicopters for commercial applications is set to boost the Helicopter Market growth during the forecast period.

Helicopter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026

What Does the Report Contain?

Elaborate information about the major Helicopter Market trends, drivers, hindrances, and other related challenges.

A thorough analysis of several vendors present in the market.

Competitive landscape consisting of new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, contracts, and joint ventures.



Urgent Need for Helicopters from the Healthcare Industry to Drive Growth

In emerging countries, such as China and India, there is a rise in the number of smart city projects. Therefore, governments are taking initiatives to enhance medical facilities. Several private hospitals are also following the government's footsteps and investing huge sums in developing the healthcare infrastructure. All these factors are accelerating the demand for emergency medical services (EMS) helicopters. Prominent healthcare service providers are utilizing these helicopters as air ambulances. It is mainly because air transportation possesses many benefits, namely, safe and fast transportation to any remote location. Also, the rate of human organ transportation is rising day by day. It is likely to augment the helicopters market outlook during the forecast period.

Aftermarket Segment to Lead: Replacement of Conventional Systems with Novel Ones to Favor Growth

In terms of point of sale, the Helicopter Market is grouped into aftermarket and OEM. Out of these, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for aftermarket systems and components as conventional components are being replaced with innovative systems. Moreover, the growing integration of MRO service providers with real-time data is expected to aid in increasing the efficiency of the helicopter.

List of Key Players Profiled in Helicopter Market Research Report:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus SAS

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Leonardo SPA

Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.

Bell Helicopter Textron

Robinson Helicopter Company

The Boeing Company

MD Helicopters, Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Russian Helicopters, JSC



Rising Governmental Expenditure in Military Helicopters to Augment Growth in North America

North America is projected to lead by gaining the largest helicopters market share during the forthcoming years. It is likely to occur as the governments of several countries in this region are spending a huge sum of money on military helicopters. Apart from that, the demand for EMS helicopter is rising day by day in the U.S.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to showcase rapid growth in the coming years. It is attributable to the presence of numerous industry giants, such as Kawasaki Industries and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in the region. Besides, in India, the government has begun spending a lot of money on the development of the defense. It is increasing the demand for military helicopters.

AirMed Acquires Air Medical to Bring in the Latter's Fleet On Board & Expand Operational Area

April 2019: AirMed International, a fee for service air ambulance airline based in the U.S., successfully acquired Air Medical, a provider of emergent air and ground ambulance programs. According to the officials of AirMed, the acquisition would enable the company to fulfill the increasing need for critical care transport. It will also enhance support for medical transport and area military as well as meet the requirement of healthcare in Texas. The acquisition will also help AirMed to expand its operations by bringing Air Medical's fleet on board.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities



Market Technological Trends

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships



Latest technological Advancements



Porters Five Forces Analysis



Value Chain Analysis/Supply China Analysis



Country-wise Helicopter Fleet Data (2010-2018)

Global Helicopter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Civil & Commercial





Military



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Emergency Medical Services (EMS)





Corporate Services





Search & Rescue Operation





Oil and Gas





Defense





Homeland Security





Others (Tourism, Agriculture, Training)



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By System



Airframe





Engine





Avionics





Landing Gear System





Cabin Interiors



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Weight



Light Weight





Medium Weight





Heavy Weight



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Point of Sale



OEM





Aftermarket



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America





Europe





Asia-Pacific





Rest of the world

TOC Continued…!!!

