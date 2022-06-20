Helicopter Tourism Market Recorded 28.94% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Driven by Increasing Use of Commercial Helicopters | Technavio

Helicopter Tourism Market: Segmentation Analysis

The helicopter tourism market is segmented by type (general and customized) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Type Landscape

The helicopter tourism market share growth by the general segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. One of the major factors that determine tourist preference for helicopter rides is the price of the services and commodities.

The growth would be especially high in APAC, with more than half of the number of new passengers coming from this region. In addition, adventure tours such as helicopter tours are not restricted to people belonging to young age groups.

Geography Landscape

54% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The US is the key market for the helicopter tourism market in North America.

. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. North America dominates the global demand for helicopter tourism, with the US and Canada being the region's major markets. These countries have advanced infrastructures, attractive tourist destinations, and a number of natural and architectural tourist attractions which will facilitate the helicopter tourism market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

The helicopter tourism market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Birds Eye View Helicopters Inc.

Cape Town Helicopters

Grupo Sodarca

Heliair.it Srl

Helipistas Sl (Barcelona Helicopters)

Liberty Helicopters

Maverick Aviation Group

Mid West Helicopters

Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters

Sydney Helicopters

Helicopter Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.31% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 871.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.94 Performing market contribution North America at 54% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Birds Eye View Helicopters Inc., Cape Town Helicopters, Grupo Sodarca, Heliair.it Srl, Helipistas Sl (Barcelona Helicopters), Liberty Helicopters, Maverick Aviation Group, Mid West Helicopters, Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, and Sydney Helicopters Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure Facilities

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 General - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: General - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: General - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Customized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Customized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Customized - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Birds Eye View Helicopters Inc.

Exhibit 43: Birds Eye View Helicopters Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Birds Eye View Helicopters Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Birds Eye View Helicopters Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Cape Town Helicopters

Exhibit 46: Cape Town Helicopters - Overview



Exhibit 47: Cape Town Helicopters - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Cape Town Helicopters - Key offerings

10.5 Grupo Sodarca

Exhibit 49: Grupo Sodarca - Overview



Exhibit 50: Grupo Sodarca - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Grupo Sodarca - Key offerings

10.6 Heliair.it Srl

Exhibit 52: Heliair.it Srl - Overview



Exhibit 53: Heliair.it Srl - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Heliair.it Srl - Key offerings

10.7 Helipistas Sl (Barcelona Helicopters)

Exhibit 55: Helipistas Sl (Barcelona Helicopters) - Overview



Exhibit 56: Helipistas Sl (Barcelona Helicopters) - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Helipistas Sl (Barcelona Helicopters) - Key offerings

10.8 Liberty Helicopters

Exhibit 58: Liberty Helicopters - Overview



Exhibit 59: Liberty Helicopters - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Liberty Helicopters - Key offerings

10.9 Maverick Aviation Group

Exhibit 61: Maverick Aviation Group - Overview



Exhibit 62: Maverick Aviation Group - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Maverick Aviation Group - Key offerings

10.10 Mid West Helicopters

Exhibit 64: Mid West Helicopters - Overview



Exhibit 65: Mid West Helicopters - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Mid West Helicopters - Key offerings

10.11 Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters

Exhibit 67: Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters - Overview



Exhibit 68: Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters – Key news



Exhibit 70: Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters - Key offerings

10.12 Sydney Helicopters

Exhibit 71: Sydney Helicopters - Overview



Exhibit 72: Sydney Helicopters - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 73: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 74: Research Methodology



Exhibit 75: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 76: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 77: List of abbreviations

