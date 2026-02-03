Helient Technologies, LLC partners with AVANT Communications to advance Microsoft Cloud and Hybrid Technology across the channel ecosystem

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helient Technologies, LLC, a premier IT services company and Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in cloud adoption for the legal and other security-conscious industries, has announced a strategic partnership with AVANT Communications, the nation's premier Technology Services Distributor (TSD) and a leader in technology decision-making. This collaboration illustrates how a Technology Services Distributor and a specialized Microsoft solutions consultancy can work together to simplify cloud adoption, licensing, and cost optimization for end customers.

Through this partnership, AVANT's expansive network of Trusted Advisors will be able to offer Microsoft solutions backed by Helient's deep expertise in Microsoft solutions including Licensing, Azure Cloud, FinOps and Modern Desktop. In practice, this means that organizations can receive guidance not only on which Microsoft services and licensing options to choose, but also on how to migrate, govern, and optimize those services for performance and cost. As a result, AVANT's Trusted Advisors and their customers will be better positioned to take advantage of top-tier Cloud Technology and Modern Desktop solutions to support their broader IT initiatives.

AVANT helps its Trusted Advisors tackle changing technology through Pathfinder, which combines research, analytics, and tools for smarter tech choices. With Helient's Microsoft excellence and centricity, the partnership enables organizations to better plan cloud strategy and manage risk and costs. Together, they speed up cloud adoption in industries like legal, finance, insurance, retail, healthcare, and more, where security and reliability matter.

"We are excited to join AVANT's valued supplier portfolio, representing a significant milestone in our collective pursuit of innovation and excellence," said Keith Connolly, Vice President of Sales at Helient. "We are eager to leverage our expertise in Microsoft and cloud technology to support their Trusted Advisor community, becoming a reliable partner in their strategic growth."

Scott Sawyer, AVANT Vice President of Sales for the Northeast, commented "Welcome aboard, Helient! Your extensive expertise in Microsoft further enhances our offerings and makes you an ideal strategic fit for our advisor community. We are excited to integrate your capabilities into our portfolio and achieve exceptional results together."

About Helient Technologies, LLC

Helient Technologies is a leading IT services provider and Microsoft Solutions Partner with over 15 years of experience in Modern Desktop and Cloud Technology for legal and security-conscious industries. Trusted by Am Law 100 and 200 firms nationwide, Helient connects, configures, and manages modern cloud and hybrid environments, offering comprehensive solutions for M365 and Azure. Their expertise includes modern desktop, systems engineering, document management, telecom, and internet services, helping businesses stay secure and competitive. For more information about Helient, please visit www.helient.com.

About AVANT Communications

AVANT is a leading Technology Services Distributor and platform for IT decision-making and a leading distributor of next-generation technologies. It supports Trusted Advisors with research, sales assistance, training, and tools to help make informed decisions on IT services. Specializing in cloud design, global networks, and security services, AVANT enables partners and clients to choose effective, data-driven solutions. Learn more at www.goavant.net.

SOURCE Helient Technologies, LLC