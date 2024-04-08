HELIFLITE AND FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2024 ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE AVIATION PARTNERSHIP

Skip the traffic and arrive trackside in only minutes in your private VIP helicopter

MIAMI, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, HeliFlite , the leading luxury private helicopter charter service, is proud to announce its partnership with FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2024. As an official partner to this year's race, HeliFlite will provide exclusive air access to the track at the Miami International Autodrome during the weekend of the event, between May 3rd and May 5th, 2024.

The partnership presents Formula 1 fans and VIPs with convenient premiere access and a seamless, luxurious experience through HeliFlite's service. HeliFlite's fleet of twin-engine, dual-pilot helicopters will provide private helicopter charters to and from the Watson Island Seaplane Base on the causeway, Miami International Airport, Opa Locka Executive Airport, Palm Beach International Airport or Ft. Lauderdale.

HeliFlite is the exclusive charter service provider with access to land onsite at the Miami International Autodrome for the duration of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2024. Passengers will be greeted with private vehicles upon landing, transporting ticket-holders to their respective destinations at the Paddock Club, Palm Club or 72 Club.

"As we gear up for this year's race, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with HeliFlite," said Tyler Epp, President of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX. "This collaboration signifies our commitment to elevating the race experience for our guests. Offering seamless journeys to and from the event, we're delighted HeliFlite will provide unparalleled convenience and luxury as we redefine the standards of excellence in motorsport hospitality."

The partnership reflects the commitment of South Florida Motorsports – organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2024 - to creating an unparalleled fan experience by choosing the premiere private helicopter charter and executive transportation service in NYC and South Florida. With one-way, round-trip flights or full-day charters of up to six passengers, HeliFlite is dedicated to flexibility, convenience and, most crucially, the industry's highest safety standards.

"We aim to provide an easy, seamless, luxurious, and most of all, safe and secure travel experience to our clients who have come to trust us for our reputation in the industry," said Kurt Carlson, CEO, HeliFlite.

