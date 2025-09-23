Helikai Partners with Titan Data Solutions to Bring Agentic AI and ML Solutions to the Enterprise Across Europe and The Middle East

Titan Brings Four New AI and ML Solutions to the Enterprise

SAN JOSE, Calif., and LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helikai, an expert in verticalized Agentic AI, is pleased to announce a partnership with Titan Data Solutions, a specialist distributor for server and storage solutions. Titan agrees to market four Helikai AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) solutions across Europe and the Middle East.

Titan Data Solutions Logo

Over the past few years, Generative AI has transformed how businesses and employees interact with technology. Adoption has surged, with over 50% of organisations implementing some form of GenAI¹, most commonly through horizontal tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot or ChatGPT. These applications excel at generating content and answering questions but typically remain informational in nature. Now, the market is entering a new phase with the rise of Agentic AI, a technology shift that moves from thought to action. Unlike their horizontal counterparts, vertical AI agents are purpose-built for specific industries or business functions, capable of autonomously executing complex, multistep workflows across applications, systems, and datasets. While still an emerging innovation, Agentic AI represents the next transformation in enterprise automation, bridging the gap between AI insight and operational impact.

"AI Agents are the new frontier in AI," said Jamie Lerner, Co-Founder at Helikai. "While enterprise has rapidly adopted Generative AI for informative purposes, AI Agents can provide an integrated and transformative overhaul of productivity and innovation. Agentic AI will allow companies to reinvent the way they work, with technology specific to their industry. With their deep expertise in AI, Titan were the obvious partner to lead our GTM in Europe and the Middle East."

Helikai and Titan will work with customers to setup and operate Helibots, AI/ML Agents built for Life Sciences, Legal Services, Media and Entertainment and IT general use cases. The catalog of Helibots will be deployed to address a distinct use case, and will be trained on a customer's unique and private data to achieve accurate and repeatable results. Helikai operates the agents, keeping them up to date as the data evolves, and the Agents can run within a customer's private network or on the public cloud.

"This is a really exciting addition to our vendor offering," says Steve Low, Managing Director at Titan Data Solutions. "We're focused on helping our partners and their customers navigate the AI era with a focused portfolio of AI-ready infrastructure. Helikai allows us to introduce Agentic AI into the enterprise, offering solutions that enable them to fully transform how their business operates. For our partners, this provides an incredible opportunity to stand out from competitors by introducing this pioneering technology to their customers."

Helibots can help with a wide range of use cases from analysis of medical imagery, pathology, microscopy, and genetic information, to generating legal regulatory filings, generating sounds, backgrounds, and special effects in a feature film.

The Helikai product set also consists of the following solutions:

Secure Private Retrieval-Augmented Generation (SPRAG): which are secure on-premise physical RAG servers with Helikai's AI Platform or a secure public cloud RAG server along with Helikai's AI Platform services.

KaiFlow: which are chains of thought patterns that prompt a discussion with a Helibot, allowing more granular intermediate steps toward automation, through human assistance or human in the loop models.

Helikai Malama: which is a set of technology for tuning LLMs and Agents to lower token usage and transactions, leading to overall lower hardware, power, cooling, and space utilization.

About Helikai

Helikai develops and operates AI Agents that solve discreet workflow steps in key verticals including Life Sciences, Legal Services, Media and Entertainment, and General IT. Helikai trains and tunes its agents to work with customer data. Helikai operates the agents, keeping them up to date as the data evolves. Find out more at https://helikai.ai. Contact [email protected].

About Titan Data Solutions

Headquartered in London, UK, with subsidiaries in Sweden and United Arab Emirates, Titan Data Solutions is redefining the distributor landscape, specializing in cutting-edge server and storage solutions, and accelerating growth for our partners throughout EMEA with disruptive Edge to Cloud technologies.

For more information, visit titandatasolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Contact:

Jamie Lerner

+1 415-218-3714

[email protected]

SOURCE Helikai, Inc.