Helika's 2024 ARPU & ARPPU Report Highlights Web3 Games Outpace Traditional Games in Monetization, Marking a Shift to Blockchain-Driven Revenue Models

Revenue driven by higher player spending and digital asset ownership, which offers long-term engagement and monetization opportunities

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TBD, 2025 – Helika , the leading data analytics firm for Web3 gaming, has published its 2024 ARPU & ARPPU Report , revealing that Web3 games are achieving higher monetization success compared to their Web2 counterparts. The report shows that on average, Web3 games deliver significantly higher revenues per user and per paying user, with blockchain gamers spending more than twice as much annually as players of traditional gaming titles, emphasizing the importance of incorporating average revenue per user (ARPU) and average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) as key metrics for gauging success, especially as more traditional gaming companies incorporate Web3 features to increase user value.

Helika's 2024 report analyzes data from 3.3 million Web3 gamers, revealing a significant monetization gap between Web3 and Web2 games.

Key Findings:

Web3 Role-Playing Games (RPGs) : ARPU of $30.90 , over 1,700% higher than Genshin Impact's $1.64 .

: ARPU of , over 1,700% higher than Genshin Impact's . Web3 Action Games : ARPU of $52.69 , more than double Call of Duty Warzone's $0.18 .

: ARPU of , more than double Call of Duty Warzone's . Web3 Strategy Games : ARPU of $6.40 , outperforming Clash of Clans by 166% ($2.22) .

: ARPU of , outperforming Clash of Clans by 166% . Web3 Casual Games : 1,233% higher ARPU compared to Stumble Guys.

: 1,233% higher ARPU compared to Stumble Guys. Web3 Trading Card Games (TCG): ARPU of $56.60 , far exceeding Marvel Snap's $6.56 .

Web3 games have higher monetization potential due to blockchain integration, incentivizing players and driving growth and engagement into 2025.

"Web3 games and blockchain integration are reshaping the gaming landscape by offering players more than just entertainment—they enable economic investment in virtual worlds through digital asset ownership, " said Anton Umnov, CEO of Helika, on the findings' implications. "Players are spending significantly more in Web3 environments, driven by incentives like NFTs and token rewards, signaling a shift in how games are monetized. As we continue tracking this data, it's clear that Web3 games are setting a new standard for monetization, far surpassing traditional Web2 approaches and redefining traditional monetization models in the industry. Studios looking to stay competitive need to recognize that integrating blockchain mechanics is no longer a 'nice-to-have'—it's becoming essential for long-term player engagement, retention and monetization as we move into 2025 and beyond."

The report also highlights the popularity of Web3 games in regions like Southeast Asia, with 40% of Axie Infinity players originating from the Philippines during its peak. Similarly, for the game Pixels, Southeast Asia represents over 40% of their player base, with approximately 18% from the Philippines, 9% from Thailand, 9% from Indonesia, and 4% from Vietnam.. The ARPPU for Web3 action games in these regions is reported to be significantly higher than that of traditional Web2 titles, as users are comfortable and familiar with handling tokens thereby lowering payment barriers and increasing the appeal of in-game asset ownership, such as NFTs and tokens.

For more information about Helika's 2024 ARPU & ARPPU report, visit: [ https://www.helika.io/2024-web3-gaming-report/ ]

