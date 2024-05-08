Helinet Aviation Announces Allison Rakun as New President

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helinet Aviation, a leading provider of helicopter services since 1987, is proud to announce the appointment of Allison Rakun as its new president, effective immediately. With her decade-long tenure at the company, Rakun is well-equipped to lead and execute Helinet's strategic plans, while focusing on financial and operational priorities to drive growth and success.

Allison Rakun pictured in front of one of Helinet Aviation's Sikorsky S76 helicopters.

Allison's journey within Helinet is a testament to her dedication and leadership abilities, having served in various roles including VP of Marketing, VP of Business Development, and VP of Policy and Strategy, among others since 2014. Allison's most recent position, EVP of Mission Support, has further solidified her expertise in managing critical aspects of the business including finance, human resources, charter services, and marketing and has necessitated her working closely with the operations leaders within the company.

With regard to her new role, Allison stated, "It is with great honor and privilege that I assume the role of President of Helinet Aviation. I am deeply grateful to our CEO Kathryn Purwin for her confidence in me to help lead this company into the future."

Located at Los Angeles' Van Nuys Airport, Helinet provides a wide range of helicopters services to the medical, news, charter, public safety, utility, and commercial production markets. Helinet remains committed to providing its clients with the highest level of service and safety and looks forward to continuing to grow and expand under Allison's leadership.

Outgoing President Tom Norton, who has made significant contributions to Helinet during his tenure, has stepped down. Helinet's CEO, Kathryn Purwin, expressed her gratitude for Tom's dedicated leadership and welcomed Allison as the new President, emphasizing her deep-rooted commitment to Helinet's missions and its people.

Kathryn stated that "Allison has played a key role in shaping short- and long-term strategy, strengthening client partnerships, modernizing, and optimizing company policies, and spearheading initiatives to drive business development and organizational growth. Most importantly, Allison's vision for Helinet is grounded in her commitment to the success and well-being of every Helinet team member."

A graduate of California Lutheran University, Rakun holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Allison led marketing at Shotover Systems for over seven years, and prior to her career in aviation, held multiple positions in the public relations industry.

Allison's extensive experience within the company, coupled with her strategic vision and dedication to fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, has positioned her well to lead Helinet into its next chapter of growth.

About Helinet Aviation

Helinet Aviation is a premier provider of helicopter services specializing in aerial cinematography, emergency medical services including patient and organ transport, electronic news gathering, aviation technology solutions, executive transportation, and aircraft management. With more than 30 years of experience, Helinet Aviation has established a reputation for excellence, reliability, and safety in the aviation industry. For more information, visit www.helinet.com.

SOURCE Helinet Aviation Services