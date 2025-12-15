Helio Genomics Forms Strategic Partnership with LiverRight Aimed at Broadening Nationwide Access to Early Liver Cancer Detection

Combining breakthrough blood-based test with same-week access to board-certified hepatologists in all 50 states

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Genomics ("Helio" or "the Company"), an AI-driven techbio company specializing in diagnostics technology for cancer detection, today announces a strategic partnership with LiverRight ®, the National Virtual Clinic for Liver Disease in Adults. The partnership integrates Helio's LiverTrace™ blood-based liver cancer test with LiverRight's nationwide network of hepatology specialists, creating a seamless pathway from early detection to expert care.

Liver disease affects approximately 1 in 3 U.S. adults, with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) alone impacting roughly 30% of the adult population. MASLD is the leading cause of cirrhosis and liver cancer for women in the United States and the second leading cause for men, yet liver disease remains significantly under-diagnosed, and patients often face months-long delays to see a specialist.

"This partnership represents a new standard in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) care," said Dr. Bharat Tewarie, Chief Executive Officer of Helio Genomics. "When it comes to liver cancer, every week matters—delays in diagnosis can be the difference between a curable condition and a life-threatening battle. By combining the power of LiverTrace's breakthrough technology with LiverRight's nationwide network of hepatology specialists, we are ensuring patients have access to a specialist within days, not months."

How the Partnership Works

LiverTrace uses AI and machine learning to detect cancer biomarkers through a simple blood draw, identifying potential liver cancer even before a tumor is visible through ultrasound. Through this partnership, patients who receive their LiverTrace results can immediately connect with LiverRight's board-certified hepatologists and hepatology Advanced Practice Providers for expert interpretation and, when relevant, advancement into formal diagnosis and treatment.

LiverRight's mission centers on radically compressing time to diagnosis and time to treatment initiation for all forms of liver disease. "Liver cancer identification has historically started with the patient moving to imaging, specifically a liver MRI," said Brandon Tudor, CEO of LiverRight. "There has never been an essential noninvasive and convenient intervention as a potential on-ramp to imaging, until LiverTrace."

LiverTrace is purpose-built for adults at risk for liver cancer, including those with a family history, previous liver issues, or lifestyle factors that increase risk. After ordering, a collection kit is shipped to the patient's home, and a mobile phlebotomist is scheduled to visit at the patient's convenience for a professional blood draw. Results are available within fourteen business days and delivered through a secure online portal. The LiverTrace website ( www.livertrace.com ) includes an eight-question survey for assessing key risk factors.

"When caught early -- before the liver tumor is large or has spread -- several potentially curative options are available, including liver transplantation. With early-stage diagnosis, five-year survival rates can exceed 70%, sometimes higher depending on the treatment modality," said Dr. Alexander Lalos, Chief Medical Officer of LiverRight. "In advanced stages, survival drops to mere months or a few years , even with treatment. Early detection can triple survival chances."

This partnership reflects a shared vision: commitment to transforming liver cancer outcomes by removing barriers to early detection and specialist care.

About Helio Genomics

Helio Genomics is a commercial stage, AI-driven techbio company specializing in diagnostics technology to pioneer cancer early detection and minimal residual disease monitoring. Helio Genomics' advanced blood-based multi-analyte platform uses machine learning and deep learning to detect cancer biomarkers with unprecedented accuracy, empowering clinicians and patients to act swiftly in the fight against liver cancer. This technology has been clinically validated in studies with thousands of patients and is supported by an expanding commercial presence. To learn more about Helio Genomics, visit www.heliogenomics.com .

About LiverRight

LiverRight is the nation's first and only National Virtual Clinic focused on liver disease, serving adult patients via telemedicine in all 50 states. The clinic's mission is threefold: getting new patients seen same-week, ensuring early diagnosis, and offering longitudinal care with superior outcomes plus lower costs for patients and payers. LiverRight's team of board-certified hepatologists and hepatology Advanced Practice Providers diagnose and treat all forms of liver disease, from MASLD and viral hepatitis to cirrhosis and liver cancer. For more information, please visit www.liverright.com .

