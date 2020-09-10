Helio Health Announces Collaboration with Top National Cancer Centers

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Health (formerly known as Laboratory for Advanced Medicine), an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw, today announced a multicenter collaboration with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The goal of the collaboration is to compare the performance of the Helio Health circulating tumor DNA assay with abbreviated MRI and ultrasound for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) screening, the fastest-growing cause of cancer death in the U.S.

"The current standard for detecting early stages of hepatocellular carcinomas is lacking as ultrasound is not sensitive enough" said Bachir Taouli, MD MHA, Professor of Diagnostic, Molecular and Interventional Radiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the contact principal investigator of the FAST-MRI study, funded by the National Cancer Institute (Division of Cancer Prevention). "In this study, we will be able to investigate novel liver cancer detection techniques, including a hepatobiliary phase abbreviated gadoxetate-MRI exam as well as circulating tumor DNA liquid biopsies, against ultrasound to identify better screening options for patients."

Helio Health is co-sponsoring the prospective cross-sectional, single arm, non-randomized, multi-center study (the FAST-MRI). The study will enroll 820 patients with liver cirrhosis who are at risk of developing liver cancer over the next four years in 4 centers, including Mount Sinai, and will compare the detection performance of the different screening modalities.

Cirrhosis is the leading risk factor for HCC, but traditional ultrasound and other methods have demonstrated poor sensitivity for early-stage HCC. In addition, studies have shown a generally low compliance rate for liver cancer surveillance.

"Patients with liver cirrhosis who are at high risk need more accurate and convenient detection when it comes to this deadly cancer," said Kenneth Chahine, Ph.D., J.D., Chief Executive Officer of Helio Health. "This study will help us further validate our Helio Liver test as a better detection, lower cost and less invasive test for early liver cancer screenings. Our objective is to improve upon our test and further validate its performance and clinical utility, which is currently being evaluated in several prospective trials in the US and China."

About Helio Health

Helio Health is an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw. The company's mission is to simplify cancer screening so lives can be saved by detecting cancer earlier. With Helio's AI-driven technology, both physicians and their patients gain powerful insights from accurate, accessible, and convenient blood tests.

Building on 10 years of research and development, and with access to over 100,000 patient samples, the company is currently in clinical trials in the US and has just completed a pivotal trial in China for its lead liver cancer detection test. Helio's pipeline includes colon and breast cancer, as well as 20 other cancers.

Helio Health is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with R&D, GMP and CLIA facilities in Irvine, CA and West Lafayette, IN, Guangzhou and Beijing.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in the country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

