Helio Health Appoints Wei Li, Ph.D., Leading Expert in Large-Scale Genomics and Bioinformatics, as Key Scientific Advisor

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Health an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw, today announced the appointment of Wei Li, Ph.D., to its advisory board.

Dr. Li brings with him more than 20 years of experience in bioinformatics research and development and he is a leading expert in leveraging large-scale genomics and epigenomics data analysis to gain novel biological insights to a broad range of diseases and conditions, including breast, prostate, brain and blood cancers, among others.

"Dr. Li's deep knowledge of bioinformatics and analytics will be a tremendous asset to Helio Health as we continue to advance and scale the scientific capabilities and global reach of our AI-driven early cancer detection tests," said Kenneth Chahine, Ph.D., J.D., Chief Executive Officer of Helio Health. "We look forward to working closely with Dr. Li and benefiting from his leadership, vision and track record of innovation in the space."

Dr. Li serves as the Endowed Chair and Professor of Bioinformatics for the Department of Biological Chemistry at the University of California, Irvine's School of Medicine. His research focuses on the design and application of bioinformatics algorithms to elucidate global regulatory mechanisms in normal development and diseases such as cancer. Previously, Dr. Li served as the Dan L. Duncan Chair Professor in the Division of Biostatistics at the Dan L. Duncan Cancer Center as part of the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology at the Baylor College of Medicine. He has also held the roles of postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Biostatistics and Computational Biology at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at the Harvard School of Public Health and Bioinformatics Group Leader at the Beijing Genomics Institute in the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Dr. Li received his Ph.D. in Bioinformatics from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

About Helio Health

Helio Health is an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw. The company's mission is to simplify cancer screening so lives can be saved by detecting cancer earlier. With Helio's AI-driven technology, both physicians and their patients gain powerful insights from accurate, accessible, and convenient blood tests.

Helio Health is currently in clinical trials in the US and China for its lead liver cancer detection test. Helio's pipeline includes colon, breast, lung and pan-cancer.

Helio Health is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with R&D, GMP and CLIA facilities in Irvine, CA and West Lafayette, IN, Guangzhou and Beijing.

