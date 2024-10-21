Helios Achieves ISO-27001:2022 Certification and SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance, Prioritizing Information Security for Clients and Stakeholders

Benchmarks Reinforces Commitment to Data Security and Compliance as Helios Serves Organizations Across 125+ Countries

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helios, a cutting-edge workforce management provider, has achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This prestigious certification, recognized internationally, highlights Helios' dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security for clients and stakeholders, alike.

The ISO 27001:2022 certification is published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This standard outlines the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continuously improving an ISMS. It emphasizes best practices and the importance of measuring and evaluating an organization's ISMS to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data.

"As technological advancements continue to evolve the digital landscape, data security and compliance remain at the forefront of Helios' operations. Achieving this international standard prior to our launch underscores our proactive approach to information security and assures clients and stakeholders of the robust security measures in place," said Rick Hammell, Founder and CEO of Helios. "As Helios continues to grow and expand, Helios remains dedicated to upholding these standards and continuously enhancing our ISMS to meet the evolving security landscape."

The ISO 27701:2022 certification process involved a thorough assessment of Helios' privacy management practices, including risk management, data processing activities and regulatory compliance. The audits were conducted by AssuranceLab, an independent and accredited certification body. This certification not only strengthens Helios' internal processes but also provides clients with assurance that their data is managed with the utmost care and in compliance with international privacy standards.

In addition to the ISO 27001:2022 certification, Helios has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance. This further strengthens the organization's commitment to information security, data protection, and risk management as Helios prepares to launch in Q4 2024. SOC 2 Type 1 compliance verifies that Helios has implemented effective controls to protect its systems and data, ensuring operational excellence and adherence to industry best practices.

"Helios is committed to protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our data, our clients' data and our systems. Our vision is to provide a product with security, privacy, and quality built into its core," commented Christabel Ebrill, Head of Risk & Compliance at Helios. "Achieving the ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 1 benchmarks is a testament to our unwavering commitment to these principles and our dedication to continuous improvement."

Once launched, Helios is scheduled to complete SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This will provide continuous validation of Helios' security and operational controls over an extended period, reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to data protection and compliance. By achieving both ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 certifications, Helios enhances its credibility with clients and stakeholders, offering a competitive advantage and fostering long-term trust for the organization's reliability and security practices.

For more information on Helios, please visit https://www.helios.io/.

About Helios

Helios, a leading innovator in workforce management technology for global teams, provides a cutting-edge technology platform that enhances productivity, offers data-driven insights for strategic decisions, and revolutionizes industries to drive global expansion and economic growth. By empowering organizations to reach new markets, maximize growth potential, and contribute positively to the global economy, Helios envisions a world where global expansion is achievable for every organization. The platform offers essential tools, expert guidance, and AI-driven support to streamline hiring, management, and payment processes, enabling seamless collaboration and unlocking new opportunities for teams worldwide. Helios' enterprise-grade tech platform supports various business operations, from hiring contractors to managing global payroll, transcending geographical boundaries and ensuring compliance with local regulations for diverse workforce. For more information, please visit https://www.helios.io/.

Media Contact

Jackie Kraper

[email protected]

248.842.0597

SOURCE Helios