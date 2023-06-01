Helios AI Launches Global Catastrophe Tracking for Unparalleled Supply Chain Resilience

News provided by

Helios Artificial Intelligence, Inc.

01 Jun, 2023, 07:33 ET

TYSONS, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helios Artificial Intelligence, Inc., a cutting-edge supply chain platform provider, proudly unveils its breakthrough update that revolutionizes global catastrophe tracking. With the ability to monitor catastrophes worldwide in real-time, Helios is poised to transform the supply chain industry with unparalleled insights and proactive mitigation strategies.  Users can test out the software at www.helios.sc

Francisco Martin-Rayo, co-founder and CEO, stated, "No other company in the world today can identify, in real time, which of your suppliers are being impacted by catastrophes - and how.  Most competitors in the space, including PredictHQ, have huge gaps in global coverage and are often weeks behind in alerting their customers.  We've fixed all of that.  Our platform tracks catastrophes anywhere in the world so the moment one occurs that impacts your suppliers you'll be the first to know."

Helios AI's existing customers already see the transformative results of being the first to know when disruptions impact their suppliers. Michele Conners, Head of Global Sourcing and Strategy at Just Quality International, said, "Before Helios, we were attempting to track catastrophes in our supplier regions using generic news alerts and waiting for someone to let us know the extent of the situation. Now, we receive real-time alerts and are able to mitigate disruption proactively to ensure our products ship and deliver as scheduled."

The United Nations estimates that climate disasters have increased four-fold over the last few decades, and this alarming trend is expected to accelerate. In the face of these challenges, global supply chain leaders must leverage artificial intelligence to track catastrophes in real-time and mitigate their impacts ahead of their competitors.

As the supply chain industry faces mounting pressures from climate-related disruptions, Helios AI stands at the forefront, enabling companies to strengthen their resilience, protect their bottom line, and gain a competitive edge. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and real-time insights, Helios AI is shaping the future of supply chain management.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Francisco Martin-Rayo
Co-founder and CEO
[email protected]
+1-678-457-9022

About Helios Artificial Intelligence, Inc.:
Helios Artificial Intelligence, Inc. is a leading advanced supply chain software solution provider. With a focus on predicting supply chain disruptions and real-time catastrophe tracking, Helios AI empowers organizations to navigate the ever-changing landscape of global supply chains and maintain operational excellence. For more information, visit www.helios.sc.

SOURCE Helios Artificial Intelligence, Inc.

Also from this source

Helios launches AI platform to predict agricultural supply chain disruptions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.