Helios Announces Crypto Payment Processing for Global Payroll Funding

The workforce management platform, powered by AI, offers additional flexibility in how companies compliantly pay global teams, leveraging cryptocurrency to fund payroll requirements

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helios, a leading global workforce management and payments platform, announces the launch of its cryptocurrency payroll funding solution in January 2025. The wallet-agnostic system supports the top 17 cryptocurrencies, empowering businesses to fund global payroll and payment requirements using crypto further reinforcing Helios' leadership in enabling flexibility within its workforce management and payments solution.

These payments are instantly converted to fiat currencies, such as USD, GBP or EUR, then disbursed into local currencies in over 125 countries ensuring payroll funding is timely and fully compliant. This latest platform development underscores Helios' commitment to innovation and delivering flexible, streamlined solutions that empower businesses to hire, manage and pay their global teams with ease. The solution does not support cryptocurrency payments to employees due to local regulatory constraints but does allow for crypto payments to contractors under Helios' Contractor Pay and Agent of Record solutions. However, it provides companies that operate with or manage businesses leveraging crypto with a simplified approach to handling their global payment requirements.

The capability also prioritizes robust security and compliance, adhering to strict Know Your Customer (KYC) verification and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards through trusted partners. These protocols enable businesses to use cryptocurrency as a payment option with confidence, ensuring transactions are secure and aligned with global regulatory requirements.

How It Works:

Submit payroll and contractor payment details. Approve payments. Pay directly from your crypto wallet. Helios converts crypto to fiat currencies instantly. Funds are reflected in Helios' bank accounts within one business day. Helios disburses payments globally in compliance with local regulations.

"By enabling cryptocurrency as a payroll funding option, we're offering businesses greater flexibility and a more efficient way to manage global payments," said Rick Hammell, CEO and Founder of Helios. "Our ability to integrate cutting-edge technology into our platform further empowers companies to grow and scale, while staying ahead of the curve in an increasingly digital world."

