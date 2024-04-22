Helios Appoints Andrew Considine as Chief Technology Officer Ahead of 2024 Launch

New Platform Revolutionizing Global Human Capital Management and Payments Will Help Organization Explore New Markets and Maximize Growth Potential

CHICAGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helios, an innovative Global Human Capital Management (HCM) and Payments platform redefining the Human Resources (HR) industry, has appointed Andrew Considine as Chief Technology Officer. Considine brings over 20 years of experience in designing, developing, and launching consumer and business products, making him an integral addition to the Helios C-Suite team, which recently announced Michael Bercovich as its Chief Financial Officer.

A global technology and product leader having held senior technology roles as a start-up founder, a key contributor in scale-up teams, and as a regional leader in Fortune 500 companies, Considine will oversee Helios' platform design and development, focused on 99.99% automation and an enhanced localized employee experience, as the company prepares for the upcoming launch later this year.

"At its core, Helios is a fintech, company, so when I was looking for an industry veteran to lead the launch of this global HCM and payments platform, Andrew's proven track record of success around the world became pivotal in furthering the design and development of the Helios platform," said Rick Hammell, Founder and CEO of Helios. "Building the leadership team who will bring our tech-enabled solutions to market had to be done with leaders who have seen every stage from start-up to scalable growth, and I know Andrew's exceptional leadership and considerable expertise with global money moment automation and talent pay will lead Helios to new heights."

Considine brings mastery in cross-border payments to Helios, having extensive experience in payments, POS, eCommerce, and SaaS for global financial services, insurance and fintech companies. His elite skillset of user-centered design, product development, transformation, project management, growth execution, leading teams and building ecosystem partnerships will be significant to Helios' launch and future technological developments.

Most recently, Considine served as the VP of Product for Fiserv where he led the Clover technology and product teams across the EMEA region. Leading payments, software as a service, billing, boarding, marketplace and partner integration development, Considine's portfolio covered a broad product suite powering direct acquiring channels, ISV/ISO partnerships and joint ventures with leading European banks.

"Being deeply immersed in the global payments arena, from startup inception to leadership roles, I am truly inspired by Rick's entrepreneurial prowess, his vision for Helios and how it will drastically impact the global HR industry," said Andrew Considine, Chief Technology Officer at Helios. "Designed around the needs of global workforce management, Helios will soon simplify compliance and enhance efficiency, regardless of entity registration or talent status, becoming a game changer for companies around the world. I am excited to get started and lead this fantastic team through the design, development and launch of this innovative platform."

Once launched, Helios will revolutionize global Human Capital Management (HCM) and Payments, offering a comprehensive platform equipped with essential tools and features to streamline hiring, management and payment processes for businesses. The platform empowers organizations to enhance operational efficiency, unlock new opportunities and optimize team performance. Helios caters to diverse business needs, from managing contractors for specific projects to overseeing global payroll within a company's internal structure. By transcending geographic boundaries and ensuring compliance with local regulations, Helios facilitates the seamless integration of diverse workforces, empowering organizations to explore new markets and maximize growth potential.

About Helios

Launching in 2024, Helios is at the forefront of global Human Capital Management (HCM) and Payments. The cutting-edge platform offers essential tools, capabilities, expert guidance, technology safeguards, and AI-driven support that empower businesses to streamline hiring, management, and payment processes, fostering seamless collaboration and unlocking new opportunities for teams. The Helios' tech-enabled solutions help businesses efficiently operate while seamlessly hiring, managing, and paying their global workforces. Helios is designed to provide the flexibility needed to support various business operations, whether it involves hiring contractors for specific projects, onboarding employees in new countries without a legal entity, or transitioning from an Employer of Record model to managing global payroll internally. By transcending geographical boundaries, Helios facilitates the seamless integration of diverse workforces while ensuring compliance with local regulations. https://www.helios.io/.

