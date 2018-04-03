Helios Electric, a New Electrical Engineering & Construction Firm with Design and Implementation Capabilities for Low, Medium, and High Voltage Projects

"One of the biggest issues in developing proper electrical facilities," said President & CEO Priyan De Silva, "is that virtually no electrical engineer possesses or applies the mindset of an electrician. If they did, they would recognize that by making slight changes to their engineering designs, it would enable electricians and contractors to build facilities faster and more accurately, thereby reducing time and costs for the customer in developing their electrical projects."

Knowing how to properly design complex electrical systems, allows a firm's designer to prevent power interruption in hospitals during life-saving surgeries. Similarly, such knowledge can preempt an operations manager of a wastewater facility from getting a dreaded 3AM phone call stating that 5 million gallons of raw sewage overflowed into the Potomac, Delaware, or Rappahannock Rivers. Likewise, mission-critical data centers can be built to remain online regardless of natural or intentional attempts to withhold power. A proper design and foolproof implementation can mean the difference between life and death.

"I started my own firm because I saw too many instances where companies were not willing to invest in both design and implementation capabilities, and that the failure to do so resulted in subsequent problems," De Silva said. "I knew if I invested in both disciplines, my customers would save time and money in both design and construction, and it would help prevent long-term disasters."

President & CEO De Silva has a degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Tech, has over 15 years' experience, holds P.E. licenses in several states, and is a licensed Master Electrician.

Helios Electric can work in any role to design or implement complex substations, switchgear, motor control centers, paralleling generator systems, PLC/SCADA systems, or any specialized instrumentation & control system. Helios Electric personnel have designed and built low, medium, and high voltage facilities for hospitals, data centers, water & wastewater facilities, mass transportation, and fail-safe electrical systems for the utility industries.

Helios Electric LLC, a minority-owned business, is located at:

9711 Washingtonian Blvd, Suite 550

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Phone: (240) 582-3900

info@Helioselectric.net

Media Contact:

James Stevenson

301-788-9449

jpstevenson@gmail.com

SOURCE Helios Electric LLC

