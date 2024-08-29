Helios Launches Workforce Management Platform to Simplify How Companies Manage and Pay Global Teams

The new workforce management platform for global teams is the only turnkey 360-degree-solution that combines decades of pioneering global localized HR tech with cutting edge AI to solve all multinational companies' hiring, engagement, management and flexible global payroll needs

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helios, a cutting-edge workforce management provider, unveils the first-ever, all-in-one global payments and HR management platform designed to simplify how businesses manage their global people operations from onboarding to offboarding and everything in between. Founded by Rick Hammell, serial entrepreneur and founder of Atlas HXM, Helios is led by a C-Suite team of proven industry professionals with over 150 years of combined experience.

Until now, organizations have been forced to invest in multiple platforms and systems to manage and execute payroll, payments and workforce management solutions. This disconnect of vendors opens the door to costly compliance errors, limited flexibility and automation. With the Helios platform, organizations can overcome these barriers and facilitate global growth, empowering their teams to enhance operational efficiency, unlock new opportunities and optimize team performance.

Comprehensive Features for Global Operations

With powerful AI built into the platform's foundation and data-driven insights for strategic decision-making, Helios pioneers innovation, compliance, efficiency and productivity across industries. Helios is designed to house all HR tools in one centralized location, empowering multinational businesses with 17 modules ranging from Performance Management and Country Configuration to Global Payroll and Payments capabilities. This structure seamlessly streamlines global people operations, such as:

Onboarding and offboarding employees around the world;

Ensuring timely and compliant payments to employees and contractors;

Right-to-work verification;

Benefits enrollment management;

Monitoring time and attendance with analytics dashboard for proactive reporting,

"In today's borderless workforce, many companies face challenges when expanding globally including navigating the complexities of managing compliance, paying and engaging talent around the world. Our goal is to simplify this so a CEO with little experience or a Payroll Manager with 20 years of experience can feel the simplicity and ease of managing global workforces," says Rick Hammell, Founder and CEO of Helios. "With Helios, the industry will see a significant shift in how organizations manage and pay their global workforce, enabling them to centralize all essential HR and payroll functions in one place."

Global teams' engagement and connectivity are also strengthened through Helios' Communities hub, an organizational portal engineered to enhance employee engagement and streamline internal communications between employees, their digital workspace and the organization. The Communities hub fosters inclusion and connects global teams while ensuring employees feel valued, heard and embraced within the platform.

Global Reach and Future Growth

Launching in Q4 2024, in more than 125 countries and 50 languages, Helios' workforce management technology for global teams caters to organizations' individual and diverse business needs, no matter where they are. Businesses can leverage Helios' global network to pay in 70 different currencies and open foreign current accounts in minutes, ensuring contractors and employees are paid properly and on time. Additionally, Helios' Albert-IQ streamlines HR processes, optimizes workforce management and enhances engagement through data-driven insights.

Hammell adds, "As clients' needs and operations change, Helios has plans for new customer-centric tech solutions and strategic partner integrations, such as the one with my other company, Atlas HXM, which will further streamline the global expansion journey."

For more information on Helios, please visit https://www.helios.io/.

About Helios

Helios, a leading innovator in workforce management technology for global teams, provides a cutting-edge technology platform that enhances productivity, offers data-driven insights for strategic decisions, and revolutionizes industries to drive global expansion and economic growth. By empowering organizations to reach new markets, maximize growth potential, and contribute positively to the global economy, Helios envisions a world where global expansion is achievable for every organization. The platform offers essential tools, expert guidance, and AI-driven support to streamline hiring, management, and payment processes, enabling seamless collaboration and unlocking new opportunities for teams worldwide. Helios' enterprise-grade tech platform supports various business operations, from hiring contractors to managing global payroll, transcending geographical boundaries and ensuring compliance with local regulations for diverse workforce. For more information, please visit https://www.helios.io/.

