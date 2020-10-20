Helios Visions Partners with Thornton Tomasetti's T2D2 to Provide Artificial Intelligence-Powered Drone Solution for Facade Inspection

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone services company Helios Visions (https://www.heliosvisions.com) has joined forces with T2D2 (http://www.t2d2.ai), a software as a service (SaaS) platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and assess damage and deterioration to building envelopes and structures to provide AI-powered drone facade inspection services.

Tyler Gibson, Co-Founder of Helios Visions, conduting aerial drone inspection of high-rise building from downtown Chicago's Riverwalk. Helios Visions holds waivers and authorizations for a number of important drone operations including high altitidue, flying over people, operating at night, and within restricted airspace. Helios Visions Drone Based Facade Inspection combined with T2D2's Artificial Intelligence platform to detect and identify building facade damage and defects. The combination Helios Visions drone-based inspection and image capture with T2D2's AI Damage Detection system expedite condition assessments, saving time and money, and allow for more frequent assessments to detect and repair damage before it escalates.

Together, Helios Visions and T2D2 will provide a robust end-to-end solution for facade condition assessment. Using the latest in drone and AI technology, the program helps support critical inspections and significantly enhances visual inspections. It also makes it easier, faster, safer and less costly to inspect structures.

"The use of drones for high-rise building façade inspections is faster and can be as much as 50% cheaper than traditional methods, which require expensive scaffolding, drops and lifts," Helios Visions Co-founder Ted Parisot said. "With T2D2, we can streamline the facade inspection process , and greatly improve planning and decision-making for building owners and property managers. More frequent assessment of building conditions can increase safety and decrease repair costs by spotting problems before they require expensive and invasive solutions."

T2D2, developed within Thornton Tomasetti's CORE studio incubator and commercialized through the firm's TTWiiN accelerator , uses data from Thornton Tomasetti's more than 50 years of building inspection and forensic investigation work as well as detailed drone imagery provided by Helios Visions.

"The detailed drone images provided by Helios Visions allow T2D2's artificial intelligence programs to quickly and accurately identify any issues that may exist in a building's facade. We are excited for the ongoing partnership between T2D2 and Helios Visions, which will enable the AI program to continuously learn as more drone photometry is fed into the system," said Thornton Tomasetti Director of CORE AI and T2D2 Founder and CEO Badri Hiriyur.

In late September, T2D2 was one of four winners in the New York City Department of Buildings' first-ever "Hack the Building Code" Innovation Challenge , which was created to highlight ideas on how to improve building safety and modernize the development process in New York City.

About Helios Visions

Helios Visions is a safety-oriented drone services company specializing in drone based facade inspection , drone mapping , drone photos and video , and recently became the first drone services company in Chicago to receive an FAA waiver to fly over people . Helios Visions is a member of the

CompTIA Drone Advisory Council and is fully compliant with FAA drone regulations with an extensive portfolio of successful client projects. Additional information: call +1 (312) 999-0071, visit Helios Visions

About T2D2

T2D2 is a self-learning, AI-based software-as-a-service platform that automatically detects visible damage in a variety of building materials. It expedites condition assessments , saving time and money, and allows for more frequent assessments to detect and repair damage before it escalates.T2D2's superpowered algorithms were trained on Thornton Tomasetti 's massive multi-year forensics database. For more information, go to T2D2.ai, or call +1 917-661-7800

About Thornton Tomasetti

Thornton Tomasetti applies engineering and scientific principles to solve the world's challenges – starting with yours. An independent organization of creative thinkers and innovative doers collaborating from offices worldwide, our mission is to bring our clients' ideas to life and, in the process, lay the groundwork for a better, more resilient future. For more information visit www.ThorntonTomasetti.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Vimeo or YouTube.

Media Contact:

Ted Parisot

+1-312-999-0071

[email protected]

SOURCE Helios Visions Drone Services

Related Links

https://www.heliosvisions.com

