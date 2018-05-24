Heliospectra AB to Introduce Next Generation Lightbar at GreenTech Amsterdam

The new Heliospectra lighbars are 50 watt, fully dimmable fixtures and offer a number of spectra to support various crop types and growth stages. The lightbar is designed with a daisy chain solution for easy installation and flexibility. The different lightbar variants will promote propagation, grafting/healing, cloning, and indoor sole source growth with different types of spectral treatments. Growers will be able to optimize and expand existing operations with vertical farming in tiers or build out new fully integrated facilities. The new lightbar will be ready for commercial release in Q3 2018.

"Our concept creates a vertical farming solution that is as smart and advanced as our top light portfolio in the simplest way possible. The versatile product platform allows for many variants that can support many different applications and a diverse range of food and horticulture crops," explains Karin Dankis, Product Manager for Heliospectra.

"The increasing pressures of urbanization are changing food demands by placing more emphasis on food quality and freshness. In addition to our existing solutions, we are going to address this by introducing a new integrated lightbar solution for vertical farming. This versatile lineup will meet the needs of commercial growers operating in the very toughest environments, from Northern Canada to the Middle East, and supports every stage of crop growth and specialized treatment, from propagation through to harvest," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra.

Heliospectra's solution portfolio, including the new lightbar series and new HelioCORE light control software, will be showcased at GreenTech in Amsterdam, Netherlands, booth 12.500 on June 12-14, 2018 and at Cultivate in Columbus, Ohio, United States, booth 3154 on July 15-17, 2018. For more information regarding our products visit www.heliospectra.com.

