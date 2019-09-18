Heliospectra Continuous Retrofit at John Innes Centre with New Order of ELIXIA LED Lighting Solutions

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY) (FIRSTNORTH: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from the prestigious John Innes Centre in the United Kingdom. This order of Heliospectra's fully controllable ELIXIA LED lights complements the previous orders made by the customer and will be part of a project retrofitting glasshouses automated by Heliospectra's helioCORE™ light control software. The order value is SEK 2.4 million (£ 200,000).

The John Innes Centre is an independent, international research center of excellence in plant science, genetics and microbiology. To meet the challenge of feeding a growing population, plant breeders and scientists are continuously looking for ways to increase genetic gain in crop production. As a result, the John Innes Centre has become one of the world's leading research centers on speed breeding which is a cultivation technique allowing researchers to shorten the breeding cycle and accelerate research studies through rapid generation of crops.

"A growing human population and changing environment have increased the concern regarding food security. We desperately need crops better suited to today's climate. At the John Innes Centre, we are well-known for our speed breeding research and are conducting ongoing crop research on a range of different crops. For that, we need a solution that allows for complete control of all environmental parameters, such as light, temperature and humidity," said John Lord, Horticulture Manager at John Innes Centre. "Heliospectra's ELIXIA lights enable us to upgrade our lighting environment to market-leading lighting standards with spectrum-based control. We have the capability to program each individual wavelength to adapt to individual crop needs".

"The John Innes Centre is one of Europe's leading research institutions with critical speed breeding expertise as the world is accelerating food production to support an additional two billion people by 2050. Heliospectra continues work with the John Innes team to expand their large-scale helioCORE™ installation. We look forward to supporting their work and significant advancements in crop performance with our pioneering horticulture lighting, automation and light control solutions," said Peter Nyberg, Head of Technnology and Development at Heliospectra.

Heliospectra's ELIXIA light creates clear business benefits for cultivation teams and researchers around the world. The fully adjustable LED lighting solution is compatible with Heliospectra's helioCORE light control software, enabling growers to improve the quality of plants and accelerate harvest and production cycles while providing consistent and standardized returns 365 days a year.

The order will be delivered in Q3 and visible in the accounts for Q4 2019.

