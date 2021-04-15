Heliospectra Set to Release Next-Gen Automated Light Control System

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra, commitment to building tomorrow's technology for today's growers, has announced the launch of helioCORE 2.0. The newly upgraded state-of-the-art plant science software is being released to leading commercial growers and research institutions around the globe. It is expected to have a full launch by Q3 of 2021.

In 2018, Heliospectra launched its game-changing helioCORE software. Applying decades of plant biology and research, helioCORE enabled growers unprecedented control over light intensity, spectrum, and photoperiod. After testing for over 2 years and collecting data through rigorous trials and grower feedback, Heliospectra has perfected helioCORE's interface and functionality and is launching version 2.0.

"We wanted to ensure Heliospectra delivers what growers have come to expect from us, which is the best and latest within control and horticulture lighting," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra AB. Adding that this is the perfect time for the release of helioCORE 2.0. "Automation solutions are changing and optimizing the horticulture industry and lighting is a natural part of that." Ahmadian adds, "through scheduling, predictive algorithms, and sensor technology, helioCORE provides growers with a tool to identify growth issues in time, and deliver consistency in growth, less waste, and increase in yield - providing a competitive edge for growers globally."

The helioCORE enables growers to connect up to 5000 lights in one platform from anywhere, at any time, via wifi or cable through any device. The value of this powerful software is in the benefits it holds for growing best practices:

Set Daily Light Integral (DLI): The system uses predictive algorithms to implement a proper DLI (daily light amount target) for greenhouses and helps keep costs down by uploading local utility rates to prioritize lamp usage at times of the day when energy and utility costs are lowest. With a precise DLI, growers can ensure plants are getting the light they need 365 days of the year, no matter the weather conditions.

Control PPFD (Photosynthetic Photon Flux Density) levels: The highly sophisticated system allows growers to maintain consistent light intensity and control the PPFD levels to maximize plant efficiency and photosynthesis.

Customized light strategies using scheduling: From any device, growers can create customized and repeatable light schedules, from end-of-day treatment to full growth cycles, thereby granting growers control over flavor, morphology and nutrition.

These helioCORE benefits are improved with a new interface in its anticipated 2.0 upgrade. This means growers now have the opportunity and ability to optimize their cultivation and grow every crop to their full potential, all while improving operational and financial performance.

Ahmadian adds, "this is just the beginning of innovation for Heliospectra. We are hard at work, developing our patented biosensor technology, that will integrate with helioCORE 2.0, taking the industry a step further on how we communicate with crops and perfect the art of growing."

With nothing else like the unique helioCORE software on the market, Heliospectra is solidifying its position by staying on the cutting edge of plant science, continuously improving, and focusing on innovative solutions.

To learn more about helioCORE and to sign up for a demo, visit https://www.heliospectra.com/led-grow-light-control-software.

