Heliospectra's Incentive Program Transfer Stock Warrants to Senior Executives and Key Personnel

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) ("the Company") has through the wholly owned subsidiary Heliospectra Personal AB ("the Subsidiary") has executed the transfer of 930,000 stock warrants of series P03 from the Company to senior executives and key personnel within the group. The stock warrants were originally issued to the Subsidiary at the Company's General Meeting held on May 14, 2020.

In accordance with the terms of the stock warrants, the Company has established the market value of the warrants per transfer day in accordance with the Black & Scholes option valuation model and the principles of the issue decision. The market value has been set at SEK 0.20 per option. The subscription price for the warrants has been set at SEK 3.19 per share and has been calculated in accordance with the principles of the issue resolution.

"This year we have taken significant strategic steps towards our long-term objectives by speeding up our technology development and product introduction to the market. A stronger digital presence combined with our new MITRA platform has positioned us well in the market, and the share issuance allows us to focus even more on key markets and the next-generation technology development this coming year. We now look forward to harvesting the rewards from our innovations over the past 14 years, achievements that would not be possible without our dedicated employees. We want to make sure our employees get the chance to take part in the future value development and this incentives program provides that," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO Heliospectra.

The subsidiary still holds the remaining 70,000 stock warrants of series P03 which in future may be offered to senior executives and key personnel.

