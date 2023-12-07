Heliport Lighting Market to increase by USD 30.13 million from 2023 to 2028; Varied use of heliports to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The heliport lighting market size is expected to grow by USD 30.13 million from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Technology (LED lighting and Traditional lighting), Application (Civil and Military), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Varied use of heliports is notably driving the market growth. Strategically placed heliports facilitate effectual disaster management. Heliports play a crucial role in providing rapid support to security and disaster management forces during emergencies such as fire, earthquakes, floods, and industrial accidents. They help prevent loss of life and property by facilitating quick and efficient deployment of personnel and equipment. In disaster-stricken areas, heliports serve as a base for rescue operations, medical support, and supply of food and water to the affected population. They also aid in suppressing forest fires by enabling effective rotorcraft activities, and can be used to supply the necessary water reserve, as carrying water by helicopter from a distance is not always feasible.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the heliport lighting market: ADB Safegate BV, Atg airports Ltd., Carmanah Technologies Corp., Downing Heliport Systems, Eaton Corp. Plc, FEC Heliports, Flight Light Inc., Friars Airfield Solutions, Heliport Systems Inc., Hughey and Phillips LLC, Hunan Chendong Technology Co LTD, ORGA BV, Point Lighting Corp., PROMIC, Q Aviation BV, SC ELECTRO MAX SRL, Shanghai Flylight Technology Co Ltd., SPX Corp., TKH Group NV, and Youyang Airport Lighting Equipment Inc.

The Heliport Lighting Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.94% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics: Trends & Challenges

The development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is still a notion experiencing fast development and witnessing massive investments. eVTOL aircraft is aimed at providing on-demand transportation and minimizing long commutes owing to heavy traffic and urbanization in populated areas.

High initial cost and maintenance of heliport lighting are significant challenges hindering the market growth. The global heliport lighting market is facing challenges owing to the high initial cost and maintenance requirements associated with heliport lighting systems. Such factors have an adverse influence on the adoption and growth of the market, making it more difficult for heliport operators to invest in cutting-edge lighting solutions.

Keg Segments:

The market share growth by the LED lighting segment will be significant during the forecast period. LED lighting technology is witnessing growth in the global heliport lighting market because of attributes such as enhanced lifespan compared to traditional lighting, energy efficiency, no emission of heat even on longer time periods of usage, and compact building providing design flexibility.

Heliport Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.91% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 30.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32%

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

