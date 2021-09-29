Heliport Lighting Market will grow at 4.31% CAGR during 2021-2025 | North America to emerge as key region | Discover more insights by Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the heliport lighting market. According to our research, the varied use of heliports is driving the market. However, factors such as heliport planning and design difficulties may restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 impact

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill and impacted many markets and industries in different ways. Technavio's report market provides a thorough analysis of the effect of the pandemic on the heliport lighting market. The business impact of COVID-19 on the heliport lighting market during 2021-2025 is expected to result in negative and inferior growth.

Market Segmentation

The heliport lighting market has been segmented by geography into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will lead the market during the forecast period, with the US being the key revenue-generating economy.

Based on technology, the heliport lighting market has been segmented into LED lighting and traditional lighting.

Some of the Key Vendors and Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include ADB SAFEGATE, atg airports Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Flight Light Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Point Lighting Corp., PROMIC, Sealite Pty Ltd., TKH Group NV, and Youyang Airport Lighting Equipment Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

ADB SAFEGATE: The company offers heliport lighting such as EHP L LED elevated heliport perimeter light, F30 heliport beacon, FTO heliport LI omnidirectional light, and others.

The company offers heliport lighting such as FATO, TLOF, Approach, and Taxiway. Eaton Corp. Plc: The company offers heliport lighting, namely PRO APF AGS LED Airfield Guidance Signs.

Scope of Heliport Lighting Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 18.93 million CAGR Accelerate at 4.31% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA By technology:- LED lighting

Traditional lighting Drivers Varied use of heliports

Advantages of LED technology

Preference for solar-powered LED panels Challenges Heliport planning and design difficulties

High import duties on LED lights

Noise limitations in urban areas

