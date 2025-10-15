Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair Expands to Tulsa, Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair, a trusted name in home foundation repairs and waterproofing, has expanded its service to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company's newest office, located at 5727 S Garnett Rd G, is serving homeowners across the region with expert solutions in crawl space encapsulation, foundation repair, basement waterproofing, and concrete leveling.

"Oklahoma homeowners experience many of the same soil and moisture challenges that we've helped families solve for nearly four decades," said Helitech President Brett Campbell. "We're excited to bring our patented systems and commitment to quality service to the Tulsa community."

Known for its family-driven values, Helitech has built a reputation for integrity, innovation, and unmatched customer care. With nine Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Business Ethics, Helitech continues to set the standard for excellence in an industry where trust matters most.

Helitech's tailored approach ensures every homeowner receives a custom solution built to last. Whether it's a cracked foundation, moldy crawl space, or shifting and cracked concrete, Helitech's experienced team delivers lasting peace of mind and stands behind their work for the life of your home.

Helitech now serves homeowners across eight states, combining small-town values with industry-leading innovation.

To learn more about Helitech's services or to schedule a free inspection, visit https://helitechonline.com/service-areas/tulsa/. As part of its continued growth, Helitech is also hiring. Explore career opportunities at helitechonline.com/careers.

About Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair

Helitech is a locally owned specialty contractor serving Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Kentucky, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee with a focus on faith and family. Helitech offers effective solutions in waterproofing, foundation repair, and concrete repair services. BBB Accredited, A+ Rated, and a multi-year Torch award winner for ethics, Helitech has been healing homes since 1987. The company culture is centered on being family-oriented and Helitech is looking for team members who want to make a difference in the lives of team members and customers.

Media Contact

Lisa Clark

618-977-2462

[email protected]

SOURCE Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair