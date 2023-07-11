Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair Receives St. Louis Top Workplaces Award

News provided by

Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair

11 Jul, 2023, 13:48 ET

ST. LOUIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helitech, a leader in the Waterproofing and Foundation Repair industry, is proud to announce its designation as one of the St. Louis Top Workplaces of 2023. This esteemed recognition is a testament to Helitech's commitment to creating an exceptional work environment that fosters employee satisfaction, growth, and innovation.

The St. Louis Top Workplaces Award, presented annually by St. Louis Post-Dispatch, is a highly sought-after accolade that recognizes companies and organizations in the St. Louis area for their exemplary work culture, employee engagement, and overall commitment to employee well-being. Submissions are garnered through an anonymous survey completed by a company's employees, measuring various aspects of workplace satisfaction, including effective leadership, strong values, clear direction, and motivated employees. This year, Helitech has been chosen as a recipient of this prestigious award among a competitive field of organizations and companies.

"On the heels of receiving our seventh BBB award, the recognition as one of the top workplaces in St. Louis is a tremendous honor for Helitech," said Brett Campbell, Executive Vice President at Helitech. "As award submissions are considered purely based on the merit of employees' respective private opinions, the procurement of this award is a direct reflection of our team's commitment to and appreciation for Helitech. We are grateful not only for each and every individual who makes up our Helitech family, but for the deeply rooted values of faith and family that have shaped our company culture and, ultimately, guided us to the procurement of this award today."

Family owned and operated since 1987, Helitech cultivates an atmosphere that facilitates a familial dynamic both within the company itself and when working directly with a homeowner. Helitech's faith and family-driven culture fosters an environment where employees are encouraged and equipped to "level up" and reach their full potential. As a result, team members are motivated, engaged, and dedicated to delivering exceptional results, thus directly impacting the families and homes they serve.

"As Helitech maintains rapid growth and expansion of its national footprint," commented Brett Campbell, "this recognition solidifies we are indeed living in alignment with our Helitech Promise of longevity and excellence, which starts in the office and then translates into the homes we heal. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, bolstered by a team of certified home specialists, Helitech continues to offer a comprehensive range of services to address foundation issues, basement waterproofing, crawl space concerns, and other specialty solutions."

For more information about Helitech or to heal your home with Helitech's award-winning services, visit helitechonline.com.

ABOUT HELITECH

Helitech is a family, locally-owned specialty contractor that provides waterproofing, foundation repair, and concrete repair services to homeowners across a four-state region in Illinois, Missouri, Eastern Iowa, and Western Kentucky. Services include basement waterproofing, crawl space encapsulation, crawl space waterproofing, complete foundation repair – piering, bowing wall repair, wall anchoring, and crack repair, as well as concrete leveling, dehumidifiers, sump pumps, and yard drainage.

Contact: Julia Smith
Marketing Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair

Also from this source

Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair Receives Its 7th BBB Torch Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.