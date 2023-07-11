Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair Receives St. Louis Top Workplaces Award

ST. LOUIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helitech, a leader in the Waterproofing and Foundation Repair industry, is proud to announce its designation as one of the St. Louis Top Workplaces of 2023. This esteemed recognition is a testament to Helitech's commitment to creating an exceptional work environment that fosters employee satisfaction, growth, and innovation.

The St. Louis Top Workplaces Award, presented annually by St. Louis Post-Dispatch, is a highly sought-after accolade that recognizes companies and organizations in the St. Louis area for their exemplary work culture, employee engagement, and overall commitment to employee well-being. Submissions are garnered through an anonymous survey completed by a company's employees, measuring various aspects of workplace satisfaction, including effective leadership, strong values, clear direction, and motivated employees. This year, Helitech has been chosen as a recipient of this prestigious award among a competitive field of organizations and companies.

"On the heels of receiving our seventh BBB award, the recognition as one of the top workplaces in St. Louis is a tremendous honor for Helitech," said Brett Campbell, Executive Vice President at Helitech. "As award submissions are considered purely based on the merit of employees' respective private opinions, the procurement of this award is a direct reflection of our team's commitment to and appreciation for Helitech. We are grateful not only for each and every individual who makes up our Helitech family, but for the deeply rooted values of faith and family that have shaped our company culture and, ultimately, guided us to the procurement of this award today."

Family owned and operated since 1987, Helitech cultivates an atmosphere that facilitates a familial dynamic both within the company itself and when working directly with a homeowner. Helitech's faith and family-driven culture fosters an environment where employees are encouraged and equipped to "level up" and reach their full potential. As a result, team members are motivated, engaged, and dedicated to delivering exceptional results, thus directly impacting the families and homes they serve.

"As Helitech maintains rapid growth and expansion of its national footprint," commented Brett Campbell, "this recognition solidifies we are indeed living in alignment with our Helitech Promise of longevity and excellence, which starts in the office and then translates into the homes we heal. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, bolstered by a team of certified home specialists, Helitech continues to offer a comprehensive range of services to address foundation issues, basement waterproofing, crawl space concerns, and other specialty solutions."

For more information about Helitech or to heal your home with Helitech's award-winning services, visit helitechonline.com .

ABOUT HELITECH

Helitech is a family, locally-owned specialty contractor that provides waterproofing, foundation repair, and concrete repair services to homeowners across a four-state region in Illinois, Missouri, Eastern Iowa, and Western Kentucky. Services include basement waterproofing, crawl space encapsulation, crawl space waterproofing, complete foundation repair – piering, bowing wall repair, wall anchoring, and crack repair, as well as concrete leveling, dehumidifiers, sump pumps, and yard drainage.

