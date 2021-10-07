Helium 10 Announces Expansion into Walmart.com Marketplace, Releases Data-Driven Tools for Merchants to Grow and Optimize Business Opportunities

Helium 10 is the first to support the independent sellers in this marketplace. Tweet this

Over one million small business owners, solopreneurs and merchants of all kinds have used Helium 10 to grow and scale their e-commerce businesses on Amazon. This expansion allows current Walmart.com sellers to utilize Helium 10's tools to revitalize their existing operations and empowers Helium 10 sellers on Amazon to tap into Walmart.com's robust marketplace in a data-driven manner for the first time.

"Walmart.com is a massive opportunity for e-commerce merchants, but many have little to zero guidance on how to excel in the space,'' said Bradley Sutton, Helium 10's Chief Evangelist and Director of Training. "Helium 10 is democratizing online marketplaces with this expansion, allowing our sellers to level up their businesses with ease and providing them with product analytics, insights and opportunities to grow profitability."

Helium 10's advanced tools and resources for business owners empower sellers to gain unprecedented insights and data, resulting in the overall potential to increase their revenue. Sellers across the Amazon and Walmart.com e-commerce space can now access functions such as:

Xray, which allows sellers to compare both Walmart.com and Amazon's product data at a glance

In the coming months, Helium 10 will bring additional tools for Walmart.com to market and supplement the tools with education resources to excite and empower sellers. E-commerce sellers interested in trends, updates, and insights can join the conversation within the Helium 10 online community for Walmart.com can by requesting to join here .

ABOUT HELIUM 10:

Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform for Amazon merchants, delivering accurate, data-driven solutions to its community of over 1 million e-commerce sellers. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Helium 10 empowers entrepreneurs globally with the power of data, ongoing education, and community support necessary to maximize their potential and thrive in the future of e-commerce. From opportunity seekers, to solo-preneurs, to full-time sellers, enterprises, agencies and everyone in between, Helium 10 champions entrepreneurship at all stages with the playbook to build, grow and scale a meaningful and steadfast e-commerce business.

