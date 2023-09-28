Helium 10 Expands Its Walmart Connect Offerings with AI-Enhanced Adtomic Integration to Help Optimize Advertising Performance and Automate Workflows

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helium 10 , the leading provider of cutting-edge ecommerce solutions for brands, agencies and sellers, today announced the release of its Precision AI upgrade to bolster its already powerful Adtomic solution for Walmart Connect advertising management. Powered by Precision AI, an enhanced advertising decisioning and machine learning AI, the upgraded solution delivers advanced automated insights for data-driven decisions with new capabilities to help sellers, brands and agencies scale and grow their businesses on Walmart's website and app.

The new Precision AI-powered solution builds upon Helium 10's existing proprietary Adtomic advertising offering with new capabilities like streaming data updates to support faster decision-making, keyword opportunities and automated bid suggestions to further streamline campaign creation and optimization. The enhanced solution provides valuable real-time insights and tools to help optimize advertising performance, maximize ROAS and boost brand awareness.

"Managing a fast-growth brand carries lots of unknowns," said Adam Crawshaw, Executive Vice President at Pacvue and General Manager at Helium 10. "Our deep integration with Walmart Connect helps our customers better control their brand investments and optimize growth on the fastest-growing ecommerce destinations with a push of a button. Our broad market roll-out of this critical pillar of our offering is a testament to our partnership with Walmart Connect and the growth of its advertising solutions for Walmart Marketplace sellers."

Precision AI leverages advanced algorithms, audience signals and machine learning to help streamline campaign management and track benchmarks and KPIs to help brands, sellers and agencies gain a competitive edge in today's ecommerce landscape. For current Adtomic customers, the AI-upgrade unlocks more precise automation, an enhanced user experience and more up-to-date and robust reporting capabilities, among others.

Adtomic with Precision AI is the first of several new features set to roll out by Helium 10 in the coming months to help brands, sellers and agencies optimize their advertising campaigns.

About Helium 10

Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform for brands, agencies and sellers, delivering accurate, data-driven solutions. From opportunity seekers to solopreneurs, to full-time sellers, enterprises, agencies, and everyone in between, Helium 10 champions entrepreneurship at all stages with the playbook to build, grow and scale a meaningful and steadfast e-commerce business.

