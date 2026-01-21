Helium Ventures Acquires InsurGrid, Leading Insurance Data Platform for P&C Agents

AI-native holding company accelerates InsurGrid's mission to modernize insurance data collection and verification

SAN FRANCISCO and CINCINNATI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helium Ventures , an AI-native holding company that acquires and stewards software businesses, today announced the acquisition of InsurGrid , the leading platform for insurance policy data collection and verification used by over 2,500 property and casualty insurance agents nationwide.

Founded in 2019, InsurGrid revolutionized how insurance agents collect and verify policy information by eliminating the traditional back-and-forth of emails and phone calls. The platform's carrier-agnostic technology connects to 350+ insurance carriers, enabling agents to instantly collect declaration pages, policy details, and comprehensive coverage information directly from clients' existing carriers through a simple link.

InsurGrid raised $3.4 million in pre-seed financing led by Engineering Capital, Hustle Fund, Cedana Capital, and strategic angels. Since the acquisition, the company has grown 50% year-over-year through Q4 2025 while accelerating product development—launching tools for modern agencies , insurance verification for landlords , an AI-powered policy review workspace , and enhanced APIs for automation .

"Under Helium's ownership, we're seeing unprecedented innovation and growth," said Chase Beach, founder and former CEO of InsurGrid. "The team has already delivered features our customers have been requesting for years, and I'm excited to see InsurGrid become the definitive P&C data platform for agencies of all sizes."

Helium Ventures was founded by Rohit Mittal (CEO) and Priyank Singh (CTO), who previously co-founded Stilt , a Y Combinator-backed fintech company acquired by JG Wentworth.

"InsurGrid represents exactly the type of innovative B2B software we look for—a product that solves a real problem, has demonstrated product-market fit, and serves a large, underserved market," said Mittal. "We're investing heavily in product development and team expansion to accelerate InsurGrid's growth trajectory."

Customer Impact

InsurGrid addresses the industry's most persistent challenge: efficiently collecting accurate policy information. The platform enables agents to collect declaration pages instantly, verify policy details, discover additional coverage opportunities, and streamline quoting with complete information.

Josh Bagby of Providence Insurance notes: "I've had six different clients in three days, one of them being a 61-year-old who completed it in three minutes without any hesitation." Jason Conner of Liberty Mutual reports: "In two and a half weeks with InsurGrid, I had 10 bound policies. That's 10 commissions I'm getting because of InsurGrid."

Continued Innovation

Recent launches include policy cancellation tools, AI policy intelligence, commercial data extraction, and enhanced integrations with agency management systems and rating platforms. The company continues expanding its team and customer success resources while maintaining industry-leading security with 256-bit AES encryption and strict compliance standards.

About InsurGrid

InsurGrid serves over 2,500 insurance agents across the United States, helping them collect over 80,000 declaration pages and close more than $250 million in premium annually. Learn more at insurgrid.com.

About Helium Ventures

Helium Ventures is an AI-native holding company that acquires and stewards software businesses with proven product-market fit serving large, underserved markets.

