Helium Ventures Acquires That's The One, Planning Platform for Wedding and Event Professionals

AI-native holding company advances That's The One's mission to help professional planners save time and deliver a polished client experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helium Ventures, an AI-native holding company that acquires and stewards software businesses, today announced the acquisition of That's The One, a wedding and event planning platform built for professional planners. The acquisition expands Helium Ventures' portfolio of software businesses serving the weddings and events industry, following its acquisition of Maroo earlier this year.

That's The One - #1 software for wedding planners

Founded in 2020, That's The One brings client collaboration, guest management, event websites, budgets, vendor coordination, timelines, floor plans and day-of planning into one connected workspace. The platform has supported thousands of weddings and events across more than 40 countries.

That's The One replaces a patchwork of documents, spreadsheets and point solutions with a system designed around the way professional planners work. By centralizing plans, updates and client-facing materials, the platform helps planning teams reclaim hours each week while giving clients, venues and vendors a consistent place to find current event details.

That's The One was backed by venture investors Playfair and VentureFriends, alongside angel investors including Colin Cowie. The acquisition expands Helium Ventures' portfolio of software businesses serving underserved verticals with clear operational pain points and demonstrated product-market fit.

"Joining forces with Helium Ventures is the right next chapter for That's The One. We share a vision for a more connected weddings and events industry, and together with Maroo there is an exciting opportunity to build on what we have created and deliver more value for customers."

— Kat, Founder of That's The One

Helium Ventures was founded by Rohit Mittal, CEO, and Priyank Singh, CTO, who previously co-founded Stilt, a Y Combinator-backed fintech company which was acquired in 2022.

"Helium Ventures acquired That's The One because it solves a problem planners feel every day: too much time spent rebuilding information across disconnected tools. The platform helps planners run a more efficient business while giving clients the organized, professional experience they expect. Together with Maroo, it strengthens our ability to support wedding and event professionals across both planning and business operations."

— Rohit Mittal, Founder of Helium Ventures

Customer Impact

Professional planners often manage each event across multiple documents, communication channels, and specialist tools. That's The One creates a shared source of truth for the planning team and its clients, reducing repetitive administrative work and helping planners deliver a more responsive, organized and professional experience.

"Switching my team and clients to TTO was one of the best decisions we've made. It's incredibly user-friendly and has elevated the way we present ourselves—our clients are impressed, and we feel more confident than ever," said Linda of Pinnacle Weddings Charleston.

Key Platform Capabilities

AI-powered features save planners time by turning run-of-show files into timelines and filing Zoom transcripts and meeting summaries. TTO's guest accommodation tools offer live rates from 1.7 million-plus properties, reminders and guest-list syncing. Planners using the tools report less back-and-forth and a smoother experience for clients and guests, who can review and book rooms in one place.

The latest capabilities are available to That's The One customers, with product updates and announcements published in the That's The One News Center.

About That's The One

Founded in 2020, That's The One is a wedding and event planning platform built for professional planners. The platform brings planning, collaboration, guest management and event coordination into one connected workspace. Learn more at thatstheone.com.

About Helium Ventures

Helium Ventures is an AI-native holding company that acquires and stewards software businesses with proven product-market fit serving large, underserved markets.

Media contact: That's The One — [email protected] | Helium Ventures — [email protected]

SOURCE Helium Ventures