Helium Ventures Acquires Maroo, Business Management and Payments Platform for Creative and Event Businesses

AI-native holding company accelerates Maroo's mission to modernize workflow, payments, and operations for service businesses

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helium Ventures, an AI-native holding company that acquires and stewards software businesses, today announced the acquisition of Maroo, a business management and payments platform for wedding and event professionals. Maroo is used by more than 13,000 businesses, and businesses on the platform have processed more than $450 million in payments.

Maroo is also announcing a new set of features, including a free CRM, a proposal builder, instant payouts to contractors, W-9 collection, 1099 filings, and more.

Maroo Logo

Founded in 2020, Maroo was built to simplify how wedding and event businesses manage leads, contracts, invoicing, payments, contractor payouts, and accounting workflows. The platform helps service businesses move from inquiry to booking faster, reduce manual back-office work, and run more of their operations in one system instead of across disconnected tools.

Maroo was part of Y Combinator's Summer 2021 batch and has raised $3.8 million from investors including Y Combinator, Pioneer Fund, and Acrobator Ventures. The company serves a large, fragmented market of project-based service businesses that still operate many mission-critical workflows manually. The acquisition expands Helium Ventures' portfolio of software businesses serving underserved verticals with clear operational pain points and demonstrated product-market fit.

"We built Maroo to remove the operational drag that slows down wedding and event businesses every day, from lead management to payments to contractor workflows. Helium gives Maroo the right long-term home to keep improving the product and to move faster on the roadmap for the businesses that rely on Maroo." — Alex Nikityuk, Founder and CEO, Maroo

Helium Ventures was founded by Rohit Mittal, CEO, and Priyank Singh, CTO, who previously co-founded and sold Stilt, a Y Combinator-backed fintech company.

"Maroo represents exactly the kind of software business we look for: a product solving a real operational problem, strong adoption in a large underserved market, and clear room to compound through better product and execution. We are investing in product development, workflow automation, and the software infrastructure needed to help Maroo serve more businesses at a higher level." — Rohit Mittal, CEO, Helium Ventures

Customer Impact

Maroo addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing wedding and event businesses: too much of the business still runs across inboxes, spreadsheets, contract tools, invoicing tools, and accounting software. The platform gives businesses one place to manage inquiries, book clients, collect payments, pay contractors, and stay on top of finance operations.

Customers use Maroo to reduce payment processing costs, simplify invoicing and payments, reduce administrative overhead, and manage project-based business workflows with fewer handoffs and less manual coordination. With new features like a free CRM, Maroo gives creative professionals and wedding venues a more unified system to run their businesses.

"Maroo has become a core part of how we run our business. Having leads, contracts, invoices, and payments in one place saves us time every week and makes the client experience much smoother from booking to final payment." — Wedding Venue Owner

Key Platform Capabilities

Recent platform capabilities include:

Availability and Pricing

Maroo is available at maroo.us. Maroo offers a Free plan that includes CRM, invoicing, contracts, W-9 collections, contractor payments, and more. A $50 per month Business plan includes higher limits, templates, gratuity, custom branding, and much more. The Pro plan has custom pricing for businesses with more advanced needs. Additional plan and processing details are available at maroo.us/pricing.

For more information, visit maroo.us.

About Maroo

Maroo is a business management and payments platform for wedding and event professionals. Founded in 2020 in New York, Maroo helps businesses manage CRM, contracts, invoicing, payments, contractor payouts, and accounting workflows in one system. Maroo has raised $3.8 million from investors including Y Combinator, Pioneer Fund, and Acrobator Ventures. Learn more at maroo.us.

About Helium Ventures

Helium Ventures is an AI-native holding company that acquires and stewards software businesses with proven product-market fit serving large, underserved markets.

Media Contact

Helium Ventures: [email protected] | (480) 555-0188

Maroo: [email protected] | (213) 513-7121

SOURCE Helium Ventures