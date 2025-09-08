Helix Advisory Celebrates First Year of Growth and Partnerships in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management

CINCINNATI, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Advisory, a founder-led revenue cycle management firm, is proud to celebrate its first year of operations marked by significant client success and rapid growth across the healthcare landscape. Guided by its core belief in "doing right by doing good", Helix Advisory has established itself as a trusted partner for hospitals and health systems seeking sustainable financial improvement.

Over the past twelve months, Helix Advisory has partnered with over two dozen healthcare providers. Among these are five independent community hospitals to deliver zero balance reviews and denials management services. By combining advanced analytics and AI, proven methodologies, and a highly specialized team, Helix has helped these organizations recover millions in lost revenue while enabling them to reinvest in patient care and community programs.

In addition to community hospital partnerships, Helix Advisory has expanded into new markets, including physician practices and urgent care networks, where they identified nearly $2 million in recoverable claims for an urgent care client. This outcome reflects Helix's ability to uncover opportunities across care settings and tailor solutions to diverse provider needs.

Helix has also collaborated with large health systems, consistently outperforming legacy vendors on underpayment recovery and contract compliance. By leveraging innovative technologies and streamlined workflows, Helix delivers measurable results at scale—helping health systems achieve improved financial outcomes with speed and precision.

Unlike traditional vendors with lengthy onboarding processes, Helix Advisory's unmatched data expertise allows for a rapid contract-to-go-live timeline of just 30–45 days. This accelerated implementation ensures providers can quickly begin realizing value and strengthening their bottom lines.

"Healthcare organizations today face unprecedented financial pressures," said Zack Higbie, CEO of Helix Advisory. "Our mission is simple: to provide ethical, high-impact revenue cycle services that allow hospitals, health systems, and clinics to remain strong for the communities they serve. We are honored by the trust our clients have placed in us during our first year, and we look forward to continuing to expand our impact."

As Helix Advisory enters its second year, the company remains committed to partnering with organizations of all sizes to ensure financial resilience, operational efficiency, and a stronger healthcare ecosystem.

About Helix Advisory

Helix Advisory is a Cincinnati-based revenue cycle management firm dedicated to helping healthcare providers optimize financial performance through advanced technology, experienced leadership, and a commitment to "doing right by doing good." Services include zero balance reviews, underpayment recovery, denials management, and revenue integrity solutions. www.helixadv.com

