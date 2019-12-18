Helix BioTrack and Alt Thirty Six Launch Digital Payments for Thousands of Dispensaries

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two groundbreaking tech companies, Helix BioTrack and Alt Thirty Six, announced a powerful strategic partnership today, projected to have extensive ripple effects across the cannabis industry.

Helix Technologies Inc's. (OTCQB: HLIX) industry-leading seed-to-sale platform, Helix BioTrack, provides licensed cannabis operators a seamless platform to manage their business and maintain compliance. In addition to having the largest dispensary market share across the entire U.S., BioTrack dominates multiple market segments, such as medical-only states and recreational/medical states with over 2,000 active dispensaries and retailers across the U.S and over $20 billion in processed sales.

Alt Thirty Six, the leading U.S. cannabis payment technology, allows licensed operators to remain compliant while helping to identify key data points and resources to grow and scale their businesses. By enabling digital payments in-store, online and via delivery services, licensed dispensaries now have access to meaningful data and customer insights to better understand their customers, provide loyalty programs and enable more informed and data-driven business decisions.

"As many economists have estimated, only a small fraction of the world's currency exists today in physical cash, the rest is digital. Offering a digital payment option to verified adult consumers can truly enable our retailers to scale their operation in a strategic, data-driven way," said Ken Ramirez CEO at Alt Thirty Six

The partnership between Helix BioTrack and Alt Thirty Six enables thousands of dispensaries across the country to accept digital payments and consequently eliminate the high cost, risk, and inefficiencies associated with using all-cash and credit cards for cannabis sales. Dispensary partners are now able to better manage their inventory, in-store, online and delivery sales, offer custom promotions, track sales performance, maintain backend records and stay compliant.

"The primary mission of Helix Technologies is to be the leading provider of critical infrastructure services in the cannabis industry. By partnering with Alt Thirty Six, we are able to provide our dispensary partners with yet another tool to help them run an efficient and compliant business," said Moe Afaneh, COO at Helix BioTrack.

About Alt Thirty Six

Alt Thirty Six is the leading digital commerce infrastructure for legal cannabis businesses and customers by enabling simple and secure digital purchases. Alt Thirty Six provides proprietary technology, partnership platform, and banking relationships to the legal cannabis industry, helping merchants manage digital payments in-store, online and via delivery services to grow and run their business efficiently and stay compliant. Consumers pay for their products with one click digitally, take advantage of loyalty programs and custom promotions. Follow Alt Thirty Six on Web, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn for important updates and relevant industry news.

About Helix BioTrack

Helix Technologies, Inc., through its BioTrack division, develops and provides effective, cutting-edge technology solutions for the emerging medical and recreational cannabis industry. BioTrack currently holds ten government contracts and operates across 32 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Australia, Canada, and Jamaica. Helix BioTrack is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX). For more information, visit www.biotrack.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for important updates and relevant industry news.

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is a leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix Technologies provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. While Helix provides services to the Cannabis and Hemp Industries, the Company does not deal directly with the plant or any derivative products. For more information on Helix TCS and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix Technologies assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Alt Thirty Six; Helix BioTrack

