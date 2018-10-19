Helix Homes America Asia Expansion
Helix Homes America
Oct 19, 2018, 18:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Homes America announces the two-year anniversary of Indonesia operations and the grand opening of the Company's newest international offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Helix Homes America offers Single Family Rental properties to investors/clients internationally. The Company offers occupied, income producing rental properties for sale in multiple cities within the United States. Helix Homes America maintains a physical presence in three countries, including the United States, Indonesia and Vietnam and an online presence at www.helixhomesamerica.com
SOURCE Helix Homes America
