Helix Launches All-Natural Sleep Brand, Birch Living

The team at Helix , who created the leading mattress brand in customized sleep, unveil Birch , their new, all-natural sleep brand. Birch was created with the mission to build the world's most comfortable, sustainably sourced natural and organic sleep products, making your home a cozier and safer place.

Central to the Birch brand is their medium-firm hybrid mattress , which combines the perfect density of all-natural materials , including:

ORGANIC COTTON: The Birch mattress cover, made of organic cotton, is highly breathable and has moisture wicking benefits.

BIRCH WOOL: Sourced from ethically managed farms in New Zealand and compliant with PGC Wrightson Wool Integrity Program, Birch Wool delivers premium top-layer comfort and natural temperature regulation.

TALALAY LATEX: Natural Talalay latex that is OEKO-TEX and Rainforest Alliance Certified, provides natural response to cushion pressure points while providing support and is 7 times more breathable than latex alternatives.

INDIVIDUALLY WRAPPED STEEL COILS: Hundreds of individual steel coils cradle your body and provide support, while also limiting motion transfer. Additionally, reinforced perimeter coils provide best in class edge support.

The Birch mattress retails starting at $1,049 and is available in Twin to California King. Birch is offering $200 OFF on all mattress orders. All mattresses are handmade in the USA, come with a 100-night sleep trial, and 25-year limited warranty.

To create a more luxurious and softer feel to the mattress, Birch has created a Plush Pillow Top with 3-inches of additional plushness. It combines Birch Wool and Talalay Latex to give sleepers a superior bounce and deep body contouring.

Completing the all-natural sleep solution is the Birch Organic Pillow . It's filled with a combination of shredded Birch Wool and all-natural latex to provide sleepers of any position with premium comfort and support. The outer shell is 100% organic cotton to give the pillow a subtle stretch and breathability.

About Birch

Birch by Helix, takes the learnings from over 100,000 mattresses sold, to build the world's most comfortable, sustainably sourced natural and organic sleep products. Birch is committed to always using materials that pass rigorous testing to achieve the highest standards while also ensuring sustainability at each step in the supply chain. 1% of all Birch sales will go towards the Birch For Good program to support the National Forest Foundation.

