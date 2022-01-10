Helix Linear Technologies Cuts Ties with Nook Industries and Launches Ball Screw Product Line

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Linear, a leader in the manufacture of lead screws and linear actuators is formally announcing the separation from its affiliated company Nook Industries.

Nook Industries, founded by Joseph H. Nook Jr. in 1969, and Helix Linear Technologies, founded in 2011 by Christopher M. Nook, have operated as separate but affiliated companies for the past ten years. Nook Industries was sold on December 31, 2021, while Helix Linear Technologies remains an independent privately held company.

Helix Linear Technologies New Ball Screw Product Line

"My father and I worked hand-in-hand for many years to start Helix Linear. He would be very proud to see what this amazing team of people has accomplished," Chris Nook, CEO of Helix Linear Technologies, said. "We never imagined how much our products would impact the health and happiness of people around the world."

The change in affiliation creates many exciting opportunities for growth at Helix Linear Technologies, and the company has already begun by increasing its manufacturing capacity for 2022. Today Helix Linear manufactures Power AC acme screws, precision miniature lead screws, and linear actuators, producing advanced linear motion components for the medical and aerospace industries.

Helix has also developed several new product lines set to launch this year, including precision metric ball screws. Ball screw sizes will range from 4-40 mm in diameter with a wide range of ball nut configurations. Helix's existing in-house end-machining capabilities are an excellent fit for new ball screw customers.

For more information about the Helix Linear Technologies ball screw assemblies, visit: https://learn.helixlinear.com/ball-screws

