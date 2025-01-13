Helix Partners with Komodo Health, Combining Helix's Clinico-Genomic Datasets with Komodo's Healthcare Map® for Clinical & Research Impact

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix , a leader in population genomics and precision health, and Komodo Health , a leader in healthcare technology and data-driven insights, are partnering to further enrich Helix's clinico-genomic datasets within the Helix Research Network (HRN) for research and life science partners. The partnership will add insights derived from medical, pharmacy and mortality data from Komodo's Healthcare Map®, the industry's most robust and precise view of longitudinal de-identified patient-level insights.

"Augmenting Helix data with Komodo's Healthcare Map will enable partner researchers to explore additional insights into medication usage, treatment adherence, and total cost of care across large populations in a wide array of conditions," said James Lu, M.D. Ph.D, CEO and co-founder of Helix. "Our partnership with Komodo demonstrates Helix's commitment to increasing the depth of our datasets and supporting all stages of the drug development lifecycle." Participants in HRN consent to allow their clinico-genomic information to be used for research purposes alongside other insights like Komodo's Healthcare Map. The Helix dataset is de-identified to protect the privacy of participants.

"Helix shares Komodo's vision of accelerating research through multi-modal data, making them an ideal choice as our first germline dataset partner," said Web Sun, President and Co-Founder of Komodo Health. "As the industry continues to evolve towards a precision medicine model, Helix's clinico-genomic data in combination with our Healthcare Map in our MapLab® platform will help unlock critical insights into the nuances of the patient journey, power drug discovery and development across therapeutic areas, and get personalized therapy options to more patients."

This partnership will build on the growing multimodal data depth within HRN which goes beyond a static biobank genomic database, with a continuously growing longitudinal clinico-genomic registry of 500,000 whole-exome profiles, and a committed enrollment goal of over 1.5M participants from existing health system partners. Life science researchers can utilize these insights to better understand patient responses to treatment and build targeted patient profiles to inform therapeutic development across a wide range of conditions. The platform will also power regular EHR refreshes across cohorts, and the ability to recontact HRN participants about future research studies. HRN is already the largest hereditary clinico-genomic database in North America and is on pace to be the largest in the world by the end of 2025.

About Helix:

Helix is the leading population genomics and precision health organization. Helix enables health systems, life sciences companies and payers to accelerate the integration of genomic data into patient care and therapeutic development. Learn more at www.helix.com .

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry's most complete view of patient encounters with artificial intelligence to connect the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, Komodo helps its customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale – marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision-making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help enterprises create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit Komodohealth.com.

