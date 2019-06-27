Helix Sleep Celebrates July 4th with Big Savings on all Mattresses

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Sleep – ranked by GQ , CNN , and Men's Journal as the "Best Mattress of 2019"– kicks off its Fourth of July celebrations with up to $200 off plus 2 free Dream Pillows with every mattress purchase.

From today through July 15, 2019 at 3am EST shoppers can get:

$100 off + 2 free Dream Pillows on any mattress order with code FOURTH100

off + 2 free Dream Pillows on any mattress order with code $150 off + 2 free Dream Pillows on orders $1,250 or more with code FOURTH150

off + 2 free Dream Pillows on orders or more with code $200 off + 2 free Dream Pillows on orders $1,750 or more with code FOURTH200.

Helix offers two collections of hybrid mattresses: Standard and LUXE, both with multiple options designed for different firmness preferences and sleeping positions. The Standard mattresses have a 4-layer construction with reinforced edge support and a breathable cover. The LUXE collection has 6 layers and feature the benefits of Standard plus advanced zoned lumbar support and a 5-star hotel quality Premium Quilted Pillow Top for a luxurious feel. The Midnight LUXE was selected by GQ and Wired as the best mattress of 2019.

In May 2019, Helix introduced its all-natural sister sleep brand, Birch Living , for the sustainable and eco-conscious sleeper. In honor of July 4th, customers can save $200 on the Birch mattress with code FOURTH200, which also runs through July 15, 2019 at 3am EST.

The Birch mattress is made of all-natural materials including organic cotton, Birch Wool sourced from ethically managed farms in New Zealand, OEKO-TEX and Rainforest Alliance Certified Talalay Latex, and hundreds of individually pocketed steel coils.

About Helix

Helix Sleep recognizes that people have different sleep needs and preferences and designs mattresses for every body. Its ColorMATCH sleep algorithm, matches each customer's body type, sleeping position, and preferences to a Helix mattress that will provide top of the line comfort. Helix offers free shipping, 100-night trial, and all mattresses are handmade in the USA.

About Birch

Birch was created with a mission to build the world's most comfortable, sustainably sourced natural and organic sleep products, making your home a cozier and safer place. Birch offers free shipping, 100-night trial, and all mattresses are handmade in the USA.

