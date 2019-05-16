Helix Sleep Launches Memorial Day Sale on all Mattresses

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Sleep, whose mattresses were chosen by GQ , Wired , Men's Journal , and many others as the "Best mattress of 2019," launches its Memorial Day Sale on its full collection of mattresses.

This sale is Helix's biggest holiday promotion to date with deep discounts and two free Dream Pillows (100% cotton shell with a high-quality down alternative filling) included with every mattress order.

Customers can save $100 off + 2 Dream Pillows on any mattress order with code MDW100, $150 off + 2 Dream Pillows on orders $1,250 or more with code MDW150, or $200 off + 2 Dream Pillows on orders $1,750 or more with code MDW200.

The sale starts May 16, 2019 at 11am EDT and is valid through June 11, 2019 at 3am EDT.

Unlike other mattress in a box brands, Helix mattresses are designed to fit people's different body types, firmness preferences, and sleeping positions. All standard mattresses feature 4 layers in a hybrid construction, with supportive coils and premium foam to contour to your body shape and optimize pressure relief in every sleep position.

In 2018, Helix released its LUXE line of mattresses, which feature 6 layers, advanced zoned sleep technology, and a 5-star hotel quality Premium Quilted Pillow Top for a luxurious and plush comfort. The Midnight and Midnight LUXE mattresses are Helix's most popular mattresses. The Midnight LUXE was selected by GQ and Wired as the best mattress of 2019.

Helix offers customers a full sleep solution with mattresses, pillows, sheets, frames, and more.

For any questions, please contact partnerships@helixsleep.com

Helix Sleep recognizes that people have different sleep needs and preferences and designs mattresses for every body. Each mattress in the collection is customized to fit people's firmness preferences and sleeping positions. Its ColorMATCH sleep algorithm, matches each customer's body type, sleeping position, and preferences to a Helix mattress that will provide top of the line comfort. Based in New York City, Helix designs all products in-house and ensures that every mattress uses the highest quality materials. Helix offers free shipping, 100 night trial, and all mattresses are handmade in the USA.

