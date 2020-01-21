Helix Steel Announces Major Changes at Factory

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pensmore Reinforcement Technologies, dba Helix Steel, is pleased to announce several important developments at its Grand Rapids manufacturing facility. John Filush recently joined Helix as the Plant Manager bringing over thirty years experience in the steel industry, and twenty-five years as the materials/operations manager for the Light Metal Corporation. Mr. Filush will be responsible for supporting the business goals, directing the production operations, and cultivating a business environment that maximizes Helix's operational efficiencies, workforce, and future expansions.

Filush, who resides in Hudsonville, graduated from Central Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science in Production Operations. He is the father of four adult children, and has five grandchildren who all live in the Grand Rapids area. Besides spending time with his family, John enjoys playing golf, basketball, softball and cheering on the Tigers and Red Wings.

"I enjoy working at Helix Steel," Filush commented. "I am very excited to be part of a small, respected company that prides itself on its excellent product, quality service, and a commitment to future growth in Grand Rapids." With John's extensive experience in the steel industry he will play an integral role in Helix's continued advancements.

The Grand Rapids facility has also expanded its manufacturing capabilities through installing additional processing machines in response to a growing demand for its flagship product Helix® 5-25. This growth has resulted in a 30% increase in its production. This expansion represents Helix Steel's continued commitment to growth and additional employment opportunities in Grand Rapids.

About Helix Steel:

Headquartered in Ann Arbor and celebrating seventeen years in the steel industry, Helix Steel provides unparalleled resistance to cracking and shrinkage. It is the only product with an ISO 17065 evaluation report that complies with the International Builders and International Residential codes to replace traditional reinforcing steel.

