Helix Steel Now Offers Free Webinars to the Public

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Steel has partnered with the Registered Continuing Education Program (RCEP) to offer Continuing Education (CE) credits and Professional Development Hours (PDHs) to industry professionals. RCEP is a nationwide registry of CE providers that have demonstrated adherence to high-quality, effective practices in the development and delivery of professional education activities for engineers, surveyors, and related architecture and construction industry professionals. As an RCEP provider, Helix Steel will issue PDHs and CE credits to webinar attendees. RCEP credits are recognized and accepted by State Licensing Boards across the country.

Helix Steel webinars are designed to educate engineers, contractors, architects, and builders on how to effectively use Helix® Twisted Steel Micro-Rebar™ reinforcement products. Helix Steel has educated over 300 professionals in public and private webinars. A recent webinar attendee said, "I found the webinar informative and [it] was presented in a clear way. The presenter seemed very knowledgeable about the technical capabilities of Helix. I would consider using Helix in my future projects."

A live calendar of all free upcoming webinars is posted at https://www.helixsteel.com/webinars. Helix Steel hosted RCEP credit classes can be found on their website at https://rcep.net/.

About the presenters:

Luke Pinkerton, PE, is President and Chief Technology Officer of Helix. He holds an M.S. in Civil/Structural Engineering from the University of Michigan, and is a member of the American Concrete Institute (ACI) and the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM). In 2018, Luke was named Innovator of the Year by the Tilt-Up Concrete Association.

Samhar Hoz, EIT, is a Structural Engineer and the Engineering Outreach Manager at Helix. She has a B.S. in Civil/Structural Engineering and an M.S. in Engineering Management from Eastern Michigan University. Samhar has more than 8 years of experience in structural design and construction, and is a member of ACI and ASTM. Samhar is also a LEED Green Associate and was awarded Associate of the Year by the Concrete Foundation Association.

Quick Facts About Helix Steel (www.helixsteel.com)

Helix Steel, founded in 2003, manufactures patented Helix® Twisted Steel Micro-Rebar™, in Grand Rapids, Michigan and is headquartered in Ann Arbor Michigan .

and is headquartered in . Currently 40% of the company's Manufacturing workforce are veterans.

A Buy America Compliant Helix® product was recently used in the MTA's East Side Access Tunnel Lining in New York City .

