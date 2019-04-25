Helix Steel Welcomes Construction Innovations Company

MALTA, N.Y., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Steel announced today a new partnership with Construction Innovations Company as its representation in the North East United States. Complete with its own engineering team, Construction Innovations Company (Coninnco) brings over 45+ years of experience in construction product sales and support to the Helix team. Helix warmly welcomes the team including Bob Edwards, Mark Murray, and Allison Verley to the team. "Coninnco with its expertise in specified products is an ideal fit for Helix given the highly technical nature of the product," said Luke Pinkerton, President & Chief Technology Officer, Helix Steel. Bob Edwards of Coninnco echoed these points and said, "we have been looking for a unique value adding product to offer our existing clients."

Construction Innovations Co. Inc. is a manufacturer and a representative company located in Malta , NY. The company consists of individuals that have been in the construction industry for over 45 years. Working closely with Architects, Engineers, Distributors and Contractors we are here to provide education, information and assistance to all aspects of the building community.

Helix Steel manufactures Helix ™ Micro Rebar ™ , in Grand Rapids, Michigan and is headquartered in Ann Arbor Michigan. Helix Steel is the leading proactive concrete reinforcement technology in the world.

