Helix Steel Welcomes Marsha Moore Harding- A Leader in the Construction Industry

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Steel is proud to welcome Marsha Moore Harding as Account Manager-Southeast. Luke Pinkerton, President and Chief Technology Officer of Helix Steel said, "We are excited to welcome Marsha. Her knowledge of the construction industry is deep, and her commitment to customer success made her an ideal choice for us."

Marsha has been a member of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC) since 2004 and is designated as a Certified Concrete Flatwork Finisher Technician by the American Concrete Institute (ACI). She has professional certification from the Construction Specifications Institute (CSI), Construction Document Technologist (CDT), where she has been a member since 1996. She has served as the Southeast Region District 4 Vice President and the Atlanta Chapter president, treasurer, historian and professional director while serving as president of the Atlanta CSI Foundation.

Along with her service and certifications from ACI and CSI, she is an Accredited Professional (AP) with the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). She graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in management.

"I am excited to join the Helix Steel team to promote the always advancing initiative to promote and optimize the performance of concrete in the industry," said Marsha Moore Harding CSI, CDT, LEED AP.

Quick Facts About Helix Steel (www.helixsteel.com)

Helix Steel, founded in 2003, manufactures Helix® Micro Rebar ™ reinforcement, in Grand Rapids, Michigan and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan .

Currently 40% of the company's manufacturing work force are veterans.

A Buy America Compliant Helix® concrete reinforcement product was recently used in the MTA's East Side Access Tunnel Lining in New York City.

