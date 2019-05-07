Helix TCS CEO, Zachary L. Venegas, to Speak at Smart Cities NYC on Transformative Technologies for Cannabis Globalization

DENVER, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zachary L. Venegas, the Founder, Executive Chairman, and CEO of Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) (the "Company"), the leading provider of critical infrastructure services to the legal cannabis industry, will be presenting at the third annual Smart Cities New York to discuss "Transformative Technologies for Cannabis Globalization" on May 15th at Pier 36 NYC. Smart Cities is described as North America's leading global conference for innovators and decision-makers who are improving life in the cities of tomorrow.

As cannabis legalization is sweeping the globe, cities and local governments are seeking ways to ensure public safety while creating safe access to cannabis for medical patients and consumers. Through its extensive suite of B2B mission critical services, Helix TCS currently assists nine (9) state-level governments in tracking and overseeing their respective legal cannabis supply chain while also assisting the licensed operators with business-level control over their supply chain. Additionally, the Company helps to facilitate security over the businesses and operations, as well as bulk product management for wholesale sourcing that includes quality controls and verification of the products legitimacy within the legal market.

"As governments around the world are watching cannabis legalization create massive tax windfalls, reduce drug-related crime, with reduced negative social impacts, local regulatory bodies are seeking their own ways to create sound implementation programs that support these trends," said Mr. Venegas. "Although legalization often feels like a new frontier, the technology required to transform cannabis from an illicit market product into a global commodity not only already exists, but is proven and actively in use throughout legal cannabis markets and traditional industries all over the world. As smart cities around the world begin to implement medical and adult-use cannabis programs, our technology will play a vital role in making it a reality."

Mr. Venegas and his business partner of 15+ years, Scott Ogur, CFA, the Company's CFO, have a proven track record in frontier markets leveraging an aggressive M&A approach. Over the last four (4) years, the Company has acquired a half dozen businesses that make up its critical infrastructure services platform, which provides legal cannabis operators all over the world with industry-leading technology and services to maintain day to day compliance, manage their supply chain, and keep cannabis businesses, their customers, and their employees secure. The Helix technology platform helps facilitate supply chain and point of sale compliance for some of the largest Multi-State Operators in the U.S., as well as government seed to sale traceability clients in key emerging markets including New York, Illinois, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Maine, and several more. The Company's government cannabis tracking technology is also responsible for coordinating the State of Illinois' recently deployed Opioid Alternative Pilot Program, which allows patients who are prescribed opioids to use medical cannabis as an alternative, thereby significantly reducing the number of opioid overdoses and patients developing a dependency on harmful pharmaceutical painkillers.

About Helix TCS, Inc.

Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is a leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix TCS provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. Helix TCS' products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 34 states and 6 countries and has processed over $18 billion in cannabis sales. For more information on Helix TCS and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix TCS assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Jeff Gonring

Helix TCS, Inc.

303-324-1022

press@helixtcs.com

IR Contact:

Scott Ogur

Helix TCS, Inc.

ir@helixtcs.com

SOURCE Helix TCS, Inc.

Related Links

https://helixtcs.com/

