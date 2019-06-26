Helix TCS Shows Strong Execution in First Half of 2019

DENVER, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first half of 2019, Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX), the leading provider of critical infrastructure services to the legal cannabis industry, has completed one (1) acquisition and expects to close another; was awarded two (2) government technology contracts, growing their total to ten (10), while expanding three (3) existing cannabis seed to sale traceability contracts; announced the addition of former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox to its Board of Directors; announced its application for a dual-listing on the Canadian Securities Exchanges (CSE); and was identified by a third-party as the top revenue-generating provider of dispensary point of sale software in the U.S., through its industry-leading seed to sale tracking solution, BioTrackTHC . In chronological order, the company executed the aforementioned expansions:

"As the industry continues to progress, we have already proven our ability to execute on our business strategy and keep up with the rapid expansion of legal cannabis," said Zachary L. Venegas, Executive Chairman and CEO of Helix TCS, Inc. "We look forward to welcoming new markets to the industry that will benefit from our critical infrastructure services."

About Helix TCS, Inc.

Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is a leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix TCS provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. Helix TCS' products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 34 states and 6 countries and has processed over $18 billion in cannabis sales. For more information on Helix TCS and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtcs.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix TCS assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

