Helix to Showcase the Impact of Clinico-Genomic Research on Clinical Care and Drug Discovery at ASHG Annual Meeting

Helix reveals new research developments in a wide range of therapeutic areas at the American Society of Human Genetics 2024 Annual Meeting

Helix , a leader in population genomics and precision health, will unveil new clinical research and deliver a range of platform talks that continue to underscore the power of genomic insights at the ASHG 2024 Annual Meeting from November 5-9, 2024, in Denver, Colorado.

Presentations include the latest findings from Helix and collaborators, detailing new data on predictors of future risk for cardiovascular disease, genetic and metabolic factors associated with weight loss while on semaglutide, the impact of foregoing routine pharmacogenetic testing on major adverse events and more.

With these insights, health system and life science researchers can conduct innovative studies in a wide range of therapeutic areas to drive drug discovery and development, improve pharmacogenomic testing, identify disease risk and more.

"Our growing library of research continues to highlight the transformative potential of genomics in advancing the field of precision health," said William Lee, Ph.D., chief science officer at Helix. "By offering data-driven insights in an ever-growing array of use cases, we are paving the way for more personalized care and therapies that can significantly improve patient outcomes and revolutionize healthcare as we know it."

Clinical findings and platform talks will be presented at the conference during the times listed below:

Platform Talks

Introducing an efficient framework to evaluate oncology and cardiology gene-disease validity leveraging clinicogenomic biobank data

Thursday, November 7, 2024, from 10:45-11:00 a.m. MT in Room 405

Presented by Daniela Iacoboni, PhD, Genomics Counselor III

Classification of rare nonsynonymous variants to identify individuals at low risk of disease: introducing variants of potential risk

Thursday, November 7, 2024, from 11:30-11:45 a.m. MT in the Mile High Ballroom 2&3

Presented by Alexandre Bolze, PhD, Principal Scientist

Weight loss with semaglutide is influenced by traditional metabolic risk factors and BMI-associated genetic variants

Friday, November 8, 2024, from 11:30-11:45 a.m. MT in Room 501

Presented by Matthew Levy, PhD, Senior Research Scientist

Comparing scalable and automated vs. ACMG/AMP variant interpretation strategies for BRCA1 and BRCA2 in a large clinicogenomic cohort from six US-based health systems

Friday, November 8, 2024, from 1:45-2:00 p.m. MT in the Four Seasons Ballroom 4

Presented by Kelly Schiabor Barrett, PhD, Senior Staff Scientist

Finding the pathogenic variant in the haystack: using breast-cancer-related family history from electronic health records to identify patients who should be prioritized for genetic testing

Saturday, November 9, 2024 from 10:00-10:15 a.m. MT in Room 505

Presented by Daniel Kiser, MS University of Nevada Reno, School of Medicine

Poster Presentations

Retrospective study shows pharmacogenomic testing could reduce adverse events associated with clopidogrel use by 38%

Wednesday, November 6, 2024, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. MT in the Poster Area (#7017W)

Presented by Natalie Telis, PhD, Senior Research Scientist and Nicole Washington, PhD, Director, Product Management

Predicting coronary artery disease using an exome-based estimate of KIV-2 repeat count

Thursday, November 7, 2024, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. MT in the Poster Area (#5147T)

Presented by Natalie Telis, PhD, Senior Research Scientist

Discovery of rare coding variants with loss of function effect using a sliding window technique on clinicogenomic data

Friday, November 8, 2024, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. MT in the Poster Area (#4041F)

Presented by Liz Cirulli, PhD, Associate Director, Research

Genetic study of Crohn's disease in the US population

Friday, November 8, 2024, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. MT in the Poster Area (#5060F)

Presented by Alexandre Bolze, PhD, Principal Scientist and Akwasi Asabere, PhD, Executive Advisor

To join Helix at ASHG and learn more about the company's clinico-genomic programs empowering innovative precision therapies, please visit booth #970.

About Helix:

Helix is the leading population genomics and precision health organization. Helix enables health systems, life sciences companies and payers to accelerate the integration of genomic data into patient care and therapeutic development. Learn more at www.helix.com .

