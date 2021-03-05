Helix Wireless Connects Genesee & Wyoming Differently with their Smart SIM Technology

KEARNY, N.J., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Wireless, Inc. is happy to announce their agreement with Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. to deploy Smart SIM technology for connecting their global front line employees. The Helix Wireless total solution allows for G&W rail inspectors to report field conditions in real time to short haul train operators. Through this agreement Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. will continue to transport products globally while reducing delays and increasing efficiency. With Helix's Smart SIM technology, devices, and configuration, G&W will gain global, seamless, and secure connectivity while reducing costs and centralizing billing.

"Helix made the deployment of this solution globally a reality. We were pleased with Helix's level of support as well as their ability to simplify this deployment," said Anthony Pacetti, Genesee & Wyoming, Inc., Director of Transportation Technology.

"We believe that partnerships only work when it's win/win, and through our partners we were able to complete the deployment of our comprehensive solutions. G&W was a pleasure to work with and we look forward to what the future holds for this partnership," said Francis Gallic, Helix Wireless, Inc. COO.

About Helix Wireless, Inc.:

Helix Wireless, Inc. is a telecommunications company located at 78 John Miller Way, Kearny, New Jersey. They focus on providing efficient solutions to consumers and businesses with a focus on IoT. With over 40 years of combined experience in driving sales, satisfaction, and success for consumers and Fortune 50 Organizations, Helix provides top level insight and capabilities that enable their clients to reach their goals.

www.helixwireless.co

About Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.:

G&W owns or leases 119 freight railroads organized in locally managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers. G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial railcar switching and repair. For more information, please visit www.gwrr.com or LinkedIn .

